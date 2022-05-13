MRFKC Preview – Briggs Classes Looking Competitive as Usual

Yesterday, we took a look at the entrants of the Rok Cup classes for the opening round of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, taking place this weekend at the Mosport Karting Centre. Today, we’ve gotten our hands on the list of drivers competing this weekend in the Briggs & Stratton 206 divisions and as expected, the competition is looking pretty steady again.

The numbers have fallen off a small bit from last season, but the influx of Rok Cup competitors shows us that many racers are progressing up to the faster divisions, and that is not a bad thing. Regardless, most of Canada’s best four-cycle racers are still in attendance this weekend looking to get their MRFKC seasons off to a solid start and we’re ready for it.

Four of the five champions from last season are back in action but only Jordan Prior (Briggs Senior) and Ian MacIntyre (Briggs Masters) will be looking to defend the titles in their respective classes as both Keaton Pipe (Briggs Cadet) and Sebastian Day (Briggs Junior Lite) have moved up a division over the off-season.

As of writing, there are 80 entries in the Briggs divisions, led by the Briggs Senior division with 25.

So let’s have a look at who’s racing this weekend at Mosport.

Briggs Senior – 25 Entries

All of the top-five finishers in last year’s Briggs Senior championship are back this season and Jordan Prior (BirelART) will have his hands full trying to defend the title. We know that Maddox Heacock (Awesome Kart), Logan Ploder (CL Kart), Jon Treadwell (BirelART) and David Barnes (BirelART) are more than capable of pulling off big wins this season, it will just be a matter of who can go without any major mistakes of adversities.

Other drivers to keep an eye on that we regularly see on or near the podium include Alex Murphy (CL Kart), Brennan Taylor (Awesome Kart), Ari Korkodilos (Kosmic Kart) and Steven Navratil (Awesome Kart).

Moving up from Juniors and hoping to leave an early impression are Ayden Ingratta (Exprit Kart), Logan Pacza (BirelART), Michael Ing (Awesome Kart) and Christian Savaglio (TonyKart). These kids were all on the Junior podiums last season and could just surprise some of the veteran Seniors this weekend.

All in all, there may not be over 30 like we regularly see but Briggs Senior rarely fails to disappoint and these stars will be exciting to watch each time they hit the track.

Briggs Junior – 18 Entries

The loss of last year’s Champion Callum Baxter, as well as race winners Logan Pacza and Ayden Ingratta, has opened up the doors for a new champion this season in Briggs Junior.

Prime Powerteam duo Jordan West (BirelART) and Mitchell Morrow (BirelART) capped off their MRFKC seasons last year with wins at Brechin and that puts them as early candidates for the championship, but we see a handful of drivers all capable of taking home a win or two this season.

Gavin Goldie (Rosso Corsa) has been very fast just about every time he hits the track. Sebastian Day (CL Kart) arrives from Junior Lite looking to prove his championship last year was no fluke. Branco Juverdianu (BirelART) showed his potential at the end of last season too. Muskaan Sattaur (Exprit), Logan McMurray (CL Kart) and Joey Lecce (BirelART) have all shown great pace at the club races early on this season.

All of this leaves us guessing who might come out on top this weekend and who we may have missed that could surprise us.

Early indications are that the Briggs Junior Lite drivers will race with the Juniors this weekend as only five have entered so far. Ethan Chan (BirelART) and Keaton Pipe (TonyKart) are two names were pretty familiar with from Briggs Cadet a year ago, while new to the pack are Theodoropoulos Aristeides (BirelART), Joshua Soumvalis and Will McCallum.

Briggs Masters – 13 Entries

The dedication from this group of Masters drivers is amazing as they guys just keep coming back year after year, chasing podiums and back pain, but what an accomplished group of racers it is.

Ian MacIntyre (CL Kart) returns as defending champion but it’s not going to be easy to repeat. Marco Stehle (Ricciardo Kart), Eli Yanko (TonyKart), Levon Beaudin (Ricciardo Kart), Rich Folino (BirelART), Greg Scollard (TonyKart) and Stephen Goebel (CL Kart) have all won big races over the past few seasons and are all championship threats.

We also gotta mention Jason Abrams (Kosmic) who is back in competitive karting after nearly 15 years away, albeit scoring a number of ‘Arrive and Drive’ championships over the past few seasons. He should fit in nicely.

It looks like the new Briggs Senior Heavy division will race at the same time as the Masters this weekend as currently only 7 drivers are entered.

Jon Treadwell, Jordan Prior and Alex Murphy will pull double duty, while Logan Ferguson, Patrick Lelievre, Christopher Mitchell and Jason Rothman will have their hands full competing against these champions at the heavier weight.

Briggs Cadet – 12 Entries

It’s a great sign to see a number of fresh faces in the Briggs Cadet division this weekend as the entry-level class continues to build momentum.

We’re not really sure who to keep an eye on this weekend as many of these drivers are in their first and second year of competitive karting.

So we will watch closely this weekend to see who stands out from the pack and drives home the early season victories in the youngest division of racers to hit the track.