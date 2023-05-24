MRFKC Confirms Locations for R3 & R4 as well as the Canadian Championships

Press Release by: MRFKC.

The Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) is pleased to announce schedule and location updates for the 2023 season.

The newly re-named Hamilton Karting Complex recently shared exciting information about track updates. This large-scaled project will feature a challenging new layout for drivers to tackle. The new 14 corner track design will feature an all new 350m extension added off of the re-shaped turns one and two. The newly paved piece of racetrack will feature a “European-style” feel with straightaways, medium-speed corners, and hairpins. This section of track will re-join the current turn four. The last section of the track has been repaved but – design wise – will remain mostly unchanged with the exemption of a newly designed turns seven and eight.

Following the extensive updates and renovations, MRFKC is happy to announce that Hamilton Karting Complex will host Event 3 (July 22/23) of our championship season. Further to that, the venue will host the 2023 Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships (Aug. 17 – 20) for the first time in nearly two decades.

“Hosting the Canadian Championships has been a goal for track owner Danielle Duffy and myself,” said Trevor Wickens. “We couldn’t be happier that this is coming to fruition and it is truly an honour to have the event return back to Hamilton after 16 years.”

Continuing on the path of exciting developments for the MRFKC team, the series is very happy to announce that 2023 will feature a brand new venue for the series finale. Event 4 (Sept. 16/17) is officially slated for Mt. Tremblant, Quebec at the newly renamed Tag Karting Academy!

“We are extremely excited to host the MRFKC finale at our track in Mt. Tremblant,” said Alex Tagliani. “Our group of partners are excited to work with MRFKC and build up the presence of Quebec drivers in this series, our goal is to make this event our mini ‘Super Bowl’ of karting at this venue.”

“We’d like to thank the MRFKC organizers for thinking of Tremblant for the finale race, my partners and I are happy to deal with such a great organization and we’re looking forward to an amazing race weekend.”

MRFKC co-founder Ron Fellows had this to say about all the exciting news:

“We appreciate the community’s patience on the delay to release locations for the remaining MRFKC events and the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships, but the news is great for the karting community.”

Ron continued, “with an all-new circuit layout at the Hamilton Karting Complex along with the addition of the MRFKC finale at Mont Tremblant, it should make for an exciting summer and fall for karting competitors.”

Registration is also now open for Event 2 at Mosport Karting Centre.