MRFKC Briggs Report – Harry Doubles Up in Senior; Day & Sattaur Control the Juniors

The Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship returned to the Mosport Karting Centre for round two of their 2023 season on the weekend and in the Briggs & Stratton categories, we witnessed a number of new race winners, along with some regulars who are making a habit of standing on the top of the MRFKC podium.

It was another weekend of hot and sticky conditions at Mosport but thankfully the race day portions weren’t as blazing hot as the practice days.

Official Results

Briggs Senior: Beautiful last lap passes score weekend sweep for Jaden Harry

Scoring a podium in his MRFKC Senior debut wasn’t quite enough for Jaden Harry (CL Kart) as he came back to Mosport hungry for more, and more he was able to accomplish.

He started Saturday’s Final from the front row and converted that into the early race lead thanks to a nice push up the hill. A three kart train broke free from the pack with Harry joined by David Barnes (BirelART) and Ari Korkodilos (Kosmic).

After Harry led the opening four circuits, Barnes overtook for the lead and the three settled in for the first half of the race. Just past halfway, Harry made a move for the lead and he brought Korkodilos with him. The pair stayed together and were able to separate from Barnes as the laps wound down and it would come down to a final lap showdown.

Korkodilos was able to slip his way by with a great crossover pass in the hairpin but Harry wouldn’t give up. Approaching the final three corners of the lap, Harry had no choice but to take the outside line. Making a huge lunge, Harry got alongside Korkodilos and that gave him the advantage into the penultimate corner.

Exiting the final corner with the lead, Harry celebrated the race victory and joined an elite group of MRFKC Briggs Senior race winners. Korkodilos had to settle for second place while Barnes would fall off the podium on the final lap when he was overtaken by Logan Ploder (CL Kart).

Sunday’s Final was similar as a pack of four emerged for the race lead. Ploder enjoyed the race lead while Harry worked onto his bumper in the opening laps while Parker Gill (CL Kart) and Ayden Ingratta (Exprit) joined him.

Ploder and Harry were able to distance themselves a bit from Gill and Ingratta when they traded blows for the third position and lost the lead draft.

Ploder led every lap of the final except the one that matters as Harry snuck up the inside of him in corner one, potentially catching him off guard. From there, Harry defended beautifully and earned his second victory of the weekend and vaulted to the top of the MRFKC championship standings too. Ingratta would get the best of Gill to close out the podium.

For his efforts, Harry was recognized as the Pfaff High Perfomer Senior on Saturday.

Briggs Junior: Day and Sattaur go head to head again

On Saturday it was Day-ja vu as Sebastian Day (CL Kart) was able to out-duel Muskaan Sattaur (CL Kart) for his third straight MRFKC Briggs Junior victory.

The pair had to contend with Jaden Hundal (BirelART) and Preston Donvito (CL Kart) as all four drivers took turns in the race lead but in the end it came down to a showdown between Day and Sattaur with Hundal not far behind.

Day moved into the lead just before the last lap board came out and then he blocked in all the right places to keep Sattaur at bay for the final tour of the Mosport circuit and take the race win.

On Sunday it was once again a three-kart battle for the victory but this time Day and Sattuar were joined by Kara Dudgeon (CL Kart), who was making her MRFKC debut.

The trio didn’t pass much with Day leading the first four laps before Sattaur and Dudgeon pushed by on lap five. Day was able to pass them both back on lap ten to regain the lead but this time Sattaur would not be denied.

Executing a perfect last lap pass, she got into the lead and never looked back. Rounding the final corner, she claimed her first MRFKC victory of the season over Day and Dudgeon.

A post race penalty to Day for a pushback bumper activation knocked him back to third and elevated Dudgeon up to second on the podium.

Briggs Cadet: The kids sure do know how to put on a show!

For the second MRFKC event in a row, the Briggs Cadet category brought the show. Last in the running order, they did not disappoint and were great showcases to cap off each race day.

On Saturday it was Ava Cabral (BirelART) who jumped out to an early lead in the Final and never looked back, pulling away to a huge margin of victory, 9.053 seconds to be exact.

But the action was behind her in the race for second place. Blake Fregeau (Exprit), Melvelle Dos Santos (Exprit), Ryker Magro (BirelART) and Angelo Launi (GP Kart) all took their turns holding the position throughout the race. The pack of seven karts all duked it out cleanly, traded positions often and even shared a little rubber with eachother. At the finish line it was Launi who arrived first, just ahead of Magro while Stefano Lanzillotta (TonyKart) and Christian Damianidis (LN Kart) completed the top five.

It was a very similar race on Sunday but this time it was for the race win.

Launi got out to the early lead but he was under pressure every lap and each time he was passed, he was able to recover the lead quickly with some impressive passes. Twice he was able to overtake on the outside of the bowl with the crowd roaring.

Fregeau, Magro and Dos Santos all took their best shot to get ahead and stay ahead of Launi but he would not surrender and after 14 gruelling laps, Launi rounded the final corner and celebrated his race victory with the crowd cheering, albeit not quite as loud as Launi’s father Frank, who could be seen and heard pacing, cheering and screaming on the far side of the track. Fregeau and Lanzilotta joined him on the podium in second and third place.

At the podium, Launi received the Chevrolet Team Spirit award.

Briggs Masters: MacIntyre extends his points lead

Ian MacIntyre (CL Kart) was able to extend his championship points lead with another victory on the weekend in Briggs Masters. He was actually able to finish first in both races, but a penalty for a pushback bumper infraction on Saturday relegated him back to second place and elevated his PRO teammate Stephen Goebel to the top of the podium.

With only 6 karts on track this weekend in Masters, were hopeful this group is able to grow at the next round.

The series will shift to the new Hamilton Karting Complex for round number three on July 22-23. The circuit is currently extending its configuration and completing a full repave ahead of three major events this summer including the CKN Dash for Cash and the MRFKC in July and the Canadian Karting Championships in August. Registration will open soon on the http://ronfellowskarting.com website.