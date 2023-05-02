MRFKC and KartStars Open Registration For Their First Rounds

Ontario racers, registration is now open for the first regional races of the year.

The Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will kick off at the Mosport Karting Centre on May 13-14 for their first of four rounds this season.

The series recently announced that round two will also take place at Mosport, while round 3 is expected to take place at the Canadian Mini Indy in Hamilton. The fourth and final race location has not been confirmed, but rumours are swirling that it will be at a new location for the series. Registration can be completed on their website, http://ronfellowskarting.com.

The MRFKC will run a full slate of Briggs & Stratton and Rok Cup Canada classes and have added the VLR Senior division to their weekend lineup for 2023.

The following weekend, KartStars Canada will kick off its season at Goodwood Kartways.

KartStars will run five races this season, following Goodwood with races in Leamington, Shannonville, and Sutton and then back at Goodwood to crown their champions.

Their class lineup has been adjusted as well, with Rok Senior being replaced with VLR Senior, meaning all of the two-cycle classes are back to air-cooled engines. All the Briggs classes remain, including the bonus KartStars Junior and Senior divisions to give those Briggs racers an extra day of competition.

Full series details and registration can be found on their website, http://kartsportcanada.ca.

CKN will be trackside for both of these great events and can’t wait to see how the Ontario karting season starts.

We want to remind racers that pre-event registration is very important for the organization and smooth operations of these major races. Don’t wait until the final moments to register.