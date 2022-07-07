Motomaster Teams Up with the Canadian Open

Motomaster is once again involved with the Canadian Open which will take place from July 15 to 17 at the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, QC.

The event will feature the Motomaster Super Pole qualifying session. The top six drivers from the qualifying session will then battle it out in the Super Pole session to determine the top six official qualifying positions. Motomaster will provide Canadian Tire gift certificates to the top three drivers in the Super Pole. The prizes will be as follows:

1. Pole Position: $200.00 certificate

2. Second position: $150.00 certificate

3. Third position: $100.00 certificate

Saturday Night Dinner

The Jim Russell Karting Academy is known for its great hospitality at its events. This time, a spaghetti dinner with Caesar salad and garlic bread will be served in a friendly atmosphere. Each driver registered for the event will receive a coupon for a free meal. For team members and families, you can purchase tickets for $20.00 including meal, service and taxes.

Reminder: registration – avoid late fees!

Regular registration for the Canadian Open closes this Friday, July 8 at 5:00 pm EDT. After this date and until July 14th at noon, a late fee of $100.00 +tx will apply. We have a lot to prepare for each competitor and your registration during the regular registration period helps us greatly and will give you a better service.

CANADIAN OPEN REGISTRATION (through the Coupe de Montréal registration system).