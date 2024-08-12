Mosport Karting Opens ROK Fest Canada Registration and Confirms Prize Package

Press Release by: Mosport Karting Centre / RTD.

With the second half of the North American karting season well underway, ROKKERs from around the globe are turning their attention to some premier ROK events worldwide. With one of those events taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, ROK Vegas, competitors can earn entry tickets through the first annual ROK Fest Canada event, set to take place September 13-15 at the Mosport Karting Centre.

“We are pleased to have the North America ROK Cup community descend on our facility north of the border in Canada,” explained General Manager Curtis Fox. “Canadian Tire Motorsports Park – CTMP, or Mosport as it was formerly named, is a global bucket list track for many drivers. Beyond the CTMP Grand Prix track, our kart facility has hosted many significant regional and national events throughout the years. It is now time to showcase our track to all the best ROK Cup teams and competitors that both North America, and the world have to offer.”

Taking place September 13-15, a full slate of ROK Cup and Briggs classes will be on the docket, dividing the two-cycle and four-cycle programs with a split schedule in the morning and the afternoon. With a variety of prizes already confirmed, additional prizes could be added to the pool as the event nears.

Fox continued, “We wanted a structure that allowed people to leave when their racing ended and landed on a split schedule format. I think it will provide competitors with the chance to compete in multiple classes, or spectate and have fun, or leave the track to spend time with families. I am extremely thankful to Sunbelt Rentals who have provided lights for the ROK GP Cash Shootout under the lights, along with the Ian Law Racing Car Control School and the Canadian Motorsports Academy who are both providing a portion of the cash payouts.”

Looking to boost and make ROK Vegas even bigger than in years past, all ROK Fest Canada Champions will earn full entries to ROK Vegas in October. All Vice-Champions will earn partial entries, while third-place finishers will receive a Wild Card Entry to any ROK Cup event outside of ROK Vegas. Briggs class champions will also earn a ROK Cup Wild Card entry for any event outside of Las Vegas.

The 2024 ROK Fest Canada Prize Package includes:

For all ROK Cup Classes:

1st place – Full ROK Vegas Entry

2nd place – Partial ROK Vegas Entry

3rd place – Wild Card – Entry for any ROK event – not including ROK Vegas

For all Briggs Classes

1st place – Wild Card Entry Ticket – Entry for any ROK event – not including ROK Vegas

Entry will include use of chassis/engine [ROK VLR or MINI] + Team Support

Raffle Prizes – Presented at drivers’ briefing and podium presentation

Cash Shootout Under the Lights

Cash Shootout for ROK Junior and ROK Senior on Saturday evening under the lights.

$2500 to the winner of ROK Junior and $5000 to the winner of ROK Senior

ROK Senior Entry Fee: ONLY $150 + TAX

ROK Junior Entry Fee: ONLY $120 + TAX

ROK Fest Canada Quick Links:

Fox added, “We hope to see you at ROK Fest Canada and the Mosport Karting Centre this September.”

For more information on the Mosport Karting Centre, ROK Fest Canada or for Vortex and LeVanto purchases, please feel free to contact Curtis Fox via email to Curtis@MosportKartingCentre.com.