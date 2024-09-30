Mosport Karting Centre to Offer Engine Rentals for Upcoming Ironman Enduro

Press release by: Mosport Karting Centre.

This Sunday, October 6, Mosport Karting Centre will host their annual Ironman Enduro. This year the Enduro event will feature two separate races: a Briggs Cadet 45 Minute Petit Ironman followed by the 2 Hour Ironman Enduro for Briggs Junior, Junior Light, Senior, and Masters. Mosport Karting Centre will also offer Briggs and Stratton engine rentals, with the winning team able to keep the rented engine!

“We know the enduro format puts lots of hours on a race engine, so offering the engine rental for our 2 Hour Ironman race is great way to alleviate the wear and tear on personal engines,” explains Mosport Karting Centre’s Curtis Fox. “We hope people take advantage of the engine rental and come out to have some fun this Sunday!”

For those entering the 2 Hour Ironman Enduro, team will have the option to rent a brand-new Briggs and Stratton Engine for $200 + HST. The winning team will get to keep the engine!

Engine Rental Details:

Teams can pick up the engine on Friday, October 4 to get the engine prepared for the enduro.

The participants must provide all other components needed for the engine to be ‘race ready’.

Teams will remove all personal components from the engine after the event and return the engine in the original box.

Pricing:

ENTRY FEE – Cadet Petit Ironman

1 Person Team- $150 + HST

2 Person team- $175 + HST

ENTRY FEE – No Engine Supplied

1 Person Team- $150 + HST

2 Person team- $175 + HST

3 Person team- $200 + HST

4 Person team- $225 + HST

ENTRY FEE – NEW Engine Supplied

1 Person Team- $350 + HST

2 Person team- $375 + HST

3 Person team- $400 + HST

4 Person team- $425 + HST

Event Format:

Drivers Briefing will begin at 11:30 am.

There will be 2 separate races for the enduro. Briggs Cadet 45 Minute Petit Ironman followed by the 2 Hour Ironman Enduro for Briggs Junior, Junior Light, Senior, and Masters.

Race 1 – Petite Ironman

Briggs Cadet Class Only – 45 minutes in length. Briggs Cadets will have a 15-minute open practice with a hot pit for driver changes and setup changes.

The Briggs Cadet race starting order will be a random draw. After the start all teams must complete 1 mandatory pit stop. There will be a skill testing fun game during the pitstop that the driver who exits the kart must complete before the next driver can enter back on the track. Each team can have 1 – 2 drivers.

Race 2 – Ironman Enduro

All remaining Briggs classes will race for 2 hours! There will also be a 15-minute open practice for this group with a hot pit for driver changes and setup changes.

Race starting order will also be a random draw. Each team must complete at least 3 pit stops. Each driver that exits the track must complete a skill testing fun game before the team can re-enter the track. Each team can have 1 – 4 drivers.

Registration Link: https://mosportkartingcentre-bookingtoolMKC.as.me/IRONMANRace

Drivers must select the ADD ON: NEW BRIGGS ENGINE RENTAL if they would like to participate in the race with a new engine.

For more information on the Mosport Karting Centre and the Ironman Enduro, please feel free to contact Curtis Fox via email to Curtis@MosportKartingCentre.com.