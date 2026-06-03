Mosport Karting Centre Announces Action-Packed June–July Event Lineup

Press Release by: Mosport Karting Centre.

Mosport Karting Centre is set to deliver an exciting stretch of high-level karting competition this summer, with five consecutive events scheduled from early June through early July. Featuring three premier racing series alongside signature club events, the upcoming calendar promises something for every level of competitor and fan.

Event Summary – June & July

June 7 – MIKA Club Event #6

June 12 – 14 – KartStars Canada Round 2

June 19 – 21 – RMC Ontario Series Round 2 (Featuring Briggs & Stratton Challenge)

June 28th – Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Round 2

July 4 – 5 – MIKA Canada Cup

The action begins on June 7th with a MIKA Club Event, providing the perfect lead-in opportunity for drivers preparing for the highly anticipated KartStars Canada Round 2, taking place June 12th–14th. Both events will feature a full lineup of competitive classes, including all Rotax, ROK VLR & Mini, and Briggs & Stratton divisions, ensuring broad participation across the paddock.

Following KartStars, Mosport Karting Centre will welcome the RMC Ontario Series to the track for the first time, marking a significant addition to the facility’s 2026 calendar. This event will showcase all Rotax categories while also introducing a new and exciting format for Briggs competitors. The Briggs & Stratton Challenge (BSC) will feature two full days of racing, along with outstanding prizes designed to elevate the experience for Briggs drivers.

Continuing the momentum, the venue will host the Briggs & Stratton Ontario Inter-Club Challenge – Round 2 , further strengthening the focus on grassroots and club-level competition within the province.

The five-event run concludes in celebratory fashion with the MIKA Canada Cup, scheduled for July 4th–5th. This special two-day event will combine top-tier racing with a festival atmosphere, featuring cash prizes, free ice cream, raffles, fireworks, and more—a highlight of the summer for racers, teams, and families alike.

To enhance the experience for competitors traveling to Mosport, the facility will once again offer complimentary camping and RV parking throughout all five events. A dedicated area will be available for those wishing to stay onsite, with teams welcome to set up and remain for the duration of the event series.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome three different series to Mosport Karting Centre throughout the month of June,” said Curtis Fox, General Manager of Mosport Karting Centre. “Each brings its own level of competition and energy to the track. As always, the MIKA Canada Cup caps it all off with a fantastic atmosphere, great racing, and outstanding prizes for our local Ontario club racers. It’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting stretches of the season.”

With consistent track action, diverse class offerings, and a strong sense of community, Mosport Karting Centre’s June–July event block is set to be a must-attend series for competitors and spectators alike.

For more information on event registration, schedules, and facility details, please visit:

MIKA Event Information: Mosport Karting Centre – MIKA

KartStars Canada Event Information: KartStars Website

RMC Ontario Event Information: RMC Ontario Website

Ontario Inter-Club Event Information: Inter-club Website

+1 (866) 304-5278

www.mosportkartingcentre.com

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