Mosport Karting Academy Launches New Club Support and Training Program for Aspiring Racers

Press Release by: Mosport Karting Centre.

The Mosport Karting Academy is excited to announce its comprehensive training program designed to equip karting enthusiasts with the skills, knowledge, and support they need to excel on the track. Whether you are new to karting or a seasoned competitor looking to refine your abilities, our Academy provides professional coaching and hands-on training in a supportive environment. The program is designed to support the local racer for all MIKA race events including any travel races to other Ontario tracks that the MIKA club will be racing at.

A Program for Every Racer

The Mosport Karting Academy is open to all drivers, regardless of experience level or kart chassis brand. Our mission is to foster skill development and racing confidence through expert guidance from mechanics, data specialists, and professional driver coaches. Participants will gain essential knowledge in:

Kart Maintenance & Race Preparedness – Learn the fundamentals of kart upkeep and race-day readiness.

Personalized Coaching & Performance Optimization – Improve driving techniques and race strategy with professional one-on-one coaching.

Data Analysis & Setup Advice – Leverage cutting-edge technology to analyze lap times, track performance, and fine-tune kart setups.

Self-Sufficient Approach to Karting – Develop independence and technical know-how for long-term racing success.

Academy Details & Enrollment

The Mosport Karting Academy provides tailored support for both test days and race events, ensuring participants receive continuous development opportunities.

Daily Academy Support: $150/day (includes coaching, data review, tuning, and access to team equipment)

$150/day (includes coaching, data review, tuning, and access to team equipment) Available on both test and race days

Personal Private Mechanic or Coach available upon request

To join, racers can book their spot under the Academy tent for race and test days, aligning their participation with the MIKA 2025 Race Schedule.

Booking Links:

Why Choose Mosport Karting Academy?

If you’re looking for a structured, professional environment to improve your racing abilities and become a more independent competitor, the Mosport Karting Academy is the ideal place to start.

For more information or to secure your spot, please contact via email: curtis@mosportkartingcentre.com OR Phone: +1 (866) 304-5278, extension 110