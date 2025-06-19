MKG Canada Final – The Only Single-Race RMCGF Qualifier in 2025!

The race to Bahrain is officially on, and there’s only one place in Canada where champions can punch their ticket in a single weekend – the 2025 Max Karting Group Canada Final.

Set to take over Stratotech Racing Park just outside Edmonton, Alberta, from July 31 to August 3, this event stands as the only single-race qualifier in the country for this year’s Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting Rotax events of the season.

Hosted by Max Karting Group Rotax veterans Blake Choquer and Scott Campbell, two of the sport’s most passionate and committed figures, the Canada Final will deliver a true test of performance, strategy, and resilience. With more than two decades of Rotax experience behind them, Choquer and Campbell continue to uphold the legacy of high-calibre karting in Canada.

The event will crown champions in six Grand Finals-qualifying categories: Micro Max, Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2, and DD2 Masters. At stake? A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent Team Canada on the world stage later this year in Bahrain.

Over the course of three competitive days, racers will be challenged to not only race hard but also race smart. Each driver will be limited to two sets of tires for the entire weekend, adding a layer of strategy that will separate the good from the great. Points will be awarded in every PreFinal and Final, and with no drops in the championship, every lap will matter. Combined with the pressure of capped fields, only 36 entries per class, and the high demand already building in Junior and Senior Max, registering early is a must.

The event is open exclusively to residents of Canada and the USA, and online registration is the only way in. All entries must be submitted and paid for by credit card online, with no on-site registration available, adding urgency to lock in your spot before it’s too late.

As of writing, there are already 26 entries in Rotax Senior. Don’t sleep on registration!

For those eager to get ahead, an optional practice day will take place on Wednesday, July 30, giving drivers a valuable head start before the real action begins.

Whether you’re a seasoned contender or an up-and-comer with something to prove, the 2025 Max Karting Group Canada Final is your chance to race among the best, win big, and wear the maple leaf on your suit this fall. Don’t miss it, one race, six tickets, endless opportunity.

“This event has become the benchmark for Rotax racing in Canada,” said event co-organizer Blake Choquer. “It’s intense, it’s rewarding, and for six drivers, it’s their ticket to compete on the world stage.”

For more information and to register, visit http://.maxkartinggroup.com.

Stay tuned to CanadianKartingNews.com for complete coverage and exclusive stories as we count down to one of Canada’s most prestigious Rotax weekends.

