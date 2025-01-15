MKC and WCKC Announce Two-Year Agreement on Spec Tire Program

Press Release by: West Coast Kart Club and Mosport Karting Centre.

In a groundbreaking partnership, Mosport Karting Centre (MKC) and West Coast Kart Club (WCKC) are proud to announce a two-year agreement that will bring LeVanto tires as the exclusive spec tire for WCKC club racing. This collaboration promises to enhance competition, ensure tire parity, and deliver an unprecedented benefit program to WCKC members.

Under this agreement, WCKC members will benefit from stable tire regulations, fostering a level playing field and reducing costs for participants. The LeVanto brand, distributed in Canada by Mosport Karting Centre, has already demonstrated strong support for WCKC and its members. A key feature of this partnership is Mosportís significant return on new tires purchased and registered on race weekends, directly benefiting WCKC members by way of free tires to be used as entry, draw, and raffle prizing to further support the club. The spec tires will include both LeVanto KRT dry and wet tires, ensuring support for all racing conditions.

Aaron Thomas, President of West Coast Kart Club, emphasized the partnershipís significance for the club and its members:

“This two-year agreement with Mosport Karting Centre and LeVanto tires is a huge step forward for our club. By stabilizing tire regulations, we’re able to focus on improving the racing experience for everyone while ensuring parity across the grid. We sought an agreement with a tire manufacturer that would deliver value back to our club members. This agreement has more than exceeded our expectations, providing benefits that strengthen our club and support our racers.”

Richard Boake, Operator of Mosport Karting Centre and the Canadian distributor of LeVanto tires, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“At Mosport Karting Centre, we are thrilled to partner with West Coast Kart Club on this innovative program. LeVanto tires have proven their performance on tracks across Canada, and this agreement highlights our shared vision of promoting competitive, fair, and accessible karting. The Western Canada region is a vibrant area for the sport, and we’re proud to be part of its growth.”

The partnership builds on the success of the 2024 inaugural Pacific Northwest ROK Cup, hosted by ROK Cup USA at Greg Moore Raceway. This event highlighted the facilityís long-standing reputation as a premier destination for karting competitions and underscored the importance of collaboration in growing the sport.

This agreement solidifies LeVantoís presence as a trusted brand in Canadian karting while delivering tangible benefits to racers at the grassroots level. WCKC and MKC look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the racing community. LeVanto is a globally recognized tire brand and the spec tire for the ROK Cup Series worldwide.

About Mosport Karting Centre:

Mosport Karting Centre is Canadaís leading karting facility and the exclusive distributor of LeVanto tires in the country. With a strong commitment to supporting the karting community, MKC is dedicated to providing high-quality products and services that elevate the sport of karting.

About West Coast Kart Club:

West Coast Kart Club operates Greg Moore Raceway, the premier karting facility in the Pacific Northwest. WCKC is committed to fostering grassroots karting by providing a welcoming environment for racers of all ages and skill levels, with a focus on fairness, competition, and community.

