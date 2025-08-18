Maxwell, Serravalle, Pernod and Pavan Claim Rotax National Titles at Mosport!

The 2025 Canadian Karting Championships delivered a spectacular showcase of Rotax Max Challenge racing this past weekend at the Mosport Karting Centre, where four new Canadian Champions were crowned.

For the first time this season, the RMC Ontario and RMC Quebec programs merged, making Mosport the penultimate round of both championships and raising the stakes even higher. With national glory, championship points, and future Rotax Grand Finals invitations on the line, three days of intense racing culminated in Sunday’s National Finals. Thanks to TSN, Pfaff Motorsports and Ron Fellows Karting, fans across the country were able to witness every lap live.

While the weather threatened to play its part, the storm clouds held off, leaving only cool skies and perfect racing conditions—an ideal break after the week-long heatwave competitors had endured.

Rotax Junior – Serravalle Scores First National Title in a Thriller

The Juniors kicked off Finals day with a nail-biting showdown that saw Leonardo Serravalle (REM/Kosmic) claim his first Canadian title in style.

The race was a classic, with multiple lead changes and a tightly packed top six trading positions at every opportunity. Serravalle fought off teammate Cole Medeiros (REM/Kosmic) late in the race before fending off a last-lap charge from Jackson Lachapelle (HM Propela/Kart Republic).

At the flag, Serravalle took a hard-earned victory, with Lachapelle and Medeiros joining him on the podium. Jackson Morley (Prime/BirelART) and Stefano Lanzillotta (Prime/BirelART) completed a competitive top five.

Leonardo Serravalle – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Rotax Senior – Maxwell Masters the Mayhem

The most stacked field of the weekend, Rotax Senior, lived up to its billing with a dramatic finale.

Ryan Maxwell (REM/Kosmic) executed a near-flawless drive, bolting out front while chaos erupted behind him. By halfway, Maxwell had stretched a two-second lead, but the chasing duo of Diego Ramos (PSL Karting/BirelART) and Antoine Lemieux (REM/Kosmic) worked together to reel him in.

With just three laps to go, the race for the win came alive, until Ramos and Lemieux clashed while attempting a pass for the lead, leaving Maxwell clear to claim victory and spearhead a REM 1-2-3 sweep of the podium.

Lemieux recovered to second, Jensen Burnett (REM/Kosmic) picked up third, and Michael Nickle (REM/Kosmic) impressed in his debut with the team by finishing fourth. Ramos salvaged fifth after his late-race heartbreak.

Ryan Maxwell – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Rotax DD2 – Pernod Perfect Once Again

In the premier DD2 category, Lucas Pernod (PSL Karting/BirelART) once again proved his class with a dominant victory.

Though challenged early, Pernod never put a wheel wrong and steadily pulled away after the halfway point. Behind him, the race was far more dramatic. Anthony Martella (Pfaff KartSport/Gillard), Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic), and Lucas Nanji (HM Propela/Kart Republic) staged a fierce battle until contact between Martella and Savaglio in the final corner ended both of their chances.

That left Pernod to cruise unchallenged to the championship, while Nanji earned second place and Charles Robin (SH Karting/SodiKart) capitalized for third. Branco Juverdianu (PSL/BirelART) and Aidan Shimbashi (JMF Karting/Kart Republic) rounded out the top five in a race of survival.

Lucas Pernod – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Rotax Micro-Mini – Pavan Perfect on Debut

The youngest stars wrapped up the Rotax Finals, and it was a storybook debut for Asher Pavan (AMP’d Racing/Parolin) in his first Rotax Mini-Max National appearance.

Pavan led every lap of the 18-lap Final, but it was far from easy. He came under constant pressure from Mateo Pai (Prime/BirelART), with Nicholas Lorusso (Premier Karting/TonyKart) and Yousef Adi (REM/Kosmic) also firmly in the fight.

A late red flag set up a three-lap dash to the finish. On the restart, Pavan kept his composure, held off Pai, and crossed the line as a National Champion. Lorusso completed the podium in third, followed closely by Adi and Carlo Lot (Prime/BirelART).

Asher Pavan – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Up Next: The Canadian Open

With the Mosport battles complete, Rotax racers now turn their focus to the Canadian Open at SH Karting near Montreal. There, the fight will only intensify as invitations to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain are up for grabs. The question is, who will rise next to wear the maple leaf on the world stage?