Max Karting Group Ready to Host Western Canada’s Best in Saskatoon

The first chance for Canadian racers to start their journey of Qualifying for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals kicks off in a week’s time as the Max Karting Group is set to host round one of their Rotax Canada Final in Saskatchewan on July 1-3.

Tackling the Martensville Speedway just outside the city of Saskatoon, many of Western Canada’s best karters will take part in the first of two events to determine who will join Team Canada for the Rotax Grand Finals, held this fall in Portugal. The beautiful circuit measures around 900 metres in length and the configuration being used features 13 challenging corners, mixing up both high-speed and slow-speed sections.

It has been a while since the home of the Saskatoon Kart Racers has hosted a major karting event and that has Scott Campbell, co-owner of the Max Karting Group and long-standing club member of SKR, very excited to welcome racers to his home track.

“The Rotax Canada Final coming to Martensville is great being it is my home track. It is going to be amazing for the Saskatoon Kart Racers to host a race since their last big event at the track was in 2018.”

“We at the Max Karting Group are looking forward to the 2022 Rotax Canada Final series. The entries are looking good as we have drivers from six provinces and two US states. There is going to be some great racing this year and I believe karting in the west is on a growing trend and people are looking to get out and get to the tracks.”

“Team Canada will have some great additions to it when the series ends in Warburg, AB July 29-31, 2022.”

Registration is still open for the event, but as of writing this, there are 75 entries for the event, with much of the focus on the Rotax Max categories, including double-digit numbers in Rotax Micro, Mini, Senior, DD2 and DD2 Masters. Still want to register, head over to http://maxkartinggroup.com to sign up and join the action.

There is a representation of racers from all four western provinces; Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, as well as Quebec, Ontario and even a few from the United States, all with their eyes on Portugal.

Racers will have two full race days of competition throughout the weekend, building points towards an overall championship, which will be determined following round two on July 29-31 in Warburg, Alberta.

Stay tuned to CKN next week as we preview the entry list of racers set to compete in Saskatoon.

For more information about the Rotax Canada Final head over to http://maxkartinggroup.com.

CKN is excited to return to Western Canada and support both rounds of the Canada Final after a few seasons affected by the pandemic.

For those interested, our CKN Summer Tour photo package will be available for both the Saskatoon and Warburg rounds of the Canada Final. Head over to the CKN Store to place your order. Photo prints will be available for pickup in Saskatoon, with digital images to follow after the event.