Max Challenge Canada Confirms 10 Rotax Grand Finals Tickets Up For Grabs

This summer through the Canadian Open and the Canadian Karting Championships, SRA Karting and Rotax Max Challenge Canada will award ten tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, held this year in Portimao, Portugal, a track that Team Canada has endured much success at in the past.

First up is the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec on July 15-17 where the first four tickets will be awarded. Race winners in Rotax Mini-Max, Junior Max, Senior Max and DD2 Max will receive a ticket to compete in Portugal.

A month later at the Canadian Karting Championships at the Mosport Karting Centre in Ontario, August 18-21, six more tickets will be awarded. These tickets will go to the highest-ranking driver in each Rotax category (Micro, Mini, Junior, Senior, DD2 and DD2 Masters) who have scored points at both the Canadian Open and the Canadian Karting Championships.

The official points totals can be found in section 22 of the 2022 Canadian Rotax MAX Challenge Sporting Regulation (available on https://maxchallenge.ca).

There is also a reminder for the Junior Max drivers regarding their age.

“Special provision for the MAX Junior class. If the driver with the best result was born in 2007 and is not, as of July 15th, 2022, holder of a valid International G Karting Licence, according to Article 3.4.1 of the CIK International Karting Licences for Drivers, he/she will not be eligible for the ticket and no replacement invitation ticket to race at the Grand Finals in another class will be awarded. The invitation to the MAX Junior class will be given to the first eligible driver.”

Registration for the Canadian Open will be available soon.

More information can be found on the maxchallenge.ca website.

Additionally, racers in Western Canada have the opportunity to qualify for the Rotax Grand Finals through the two event series hosted by Max Karting Group. More info about that is to come on CKN soon.

CKN will be trackside at all of these events and you can pre-order your weekend photo packages now through our online store. Check out http://canadiankartingnews.com/store and select ‘Single Race Photo Package’ to get started.