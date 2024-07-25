MASSIVE Photo Gallery: 2024 Canadian Open – ICAR

The first grand slam of the year was a hit as the Canadian Open at ICAR was the place to be this past weekend. Great competitive grids in all the Rotax classes were vying for tickets to the coveted Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals and following an epic weekend of racing, four drivers booked their tickets to Italy this fall.

