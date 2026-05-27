Massive Line-Up for Racing Edge Motorsports at RMC Ontario!

It’s going to be a full house this weekend in the Racing Edge Motorsports tent as 20 drivers are set to compete at the Rotax Max Challenge Ontario opener in the REM pink and purple.

Taking place at the Hamilton Karting Complex, the opening RMC Ontario race is the first that counts towards the path to Portimao, where the class champions after four rounds will win a position on Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal.

Over the last two seasons, REM drivers have secured four of the RMC Ontario Championships, and that success has attracted a handful of new drivers to the squad.

This year’s team is a great mix of returning drivers and new faces under the tent as the team aims to continue its success.

“Our results last year were incredibly strong, and it has attracted a number of new drivers to REM this year. I’m very happy with that. We work so hard to build our program for everyone who wants to succeed, and we have a bunch of new drivers who look to take the next step with us,” explains Kevin Monteith, team owner of Racing Edge Motorsports.

Monteith is quick to note that the team has grown not only with drivers, but also with the staff that supports them. The group of mechanics is stronger year over year as they support the drivers they are partnered with each weekend.

“With 20 drivers in the tent, we’ve needed to source and develop a number of new mechanics as well and the group as a whole gels so well. Every race we grow as a family, and it shows in how close of a group we are and how the drivers trust the staff they are working with,” continues Monteith.

Racing Edge Motorsports is a full-service race program from chassis to engines and even catering. They work incredibly close with GRE Engines to provide the best powerplants for each race weekend. They also provide their own catering to ensure the drivers and staff are fed with healthy food and snacks, and their connection to OTK provides them with massive support for the Kosmic chassis line and OTK parts.

“The team is always evolving and growing, and I take pride in seeing how far we’ve come.”

Racing Edge Motorsports RMC Ontario Team Lineup

Rotax Senior

Ayden Ingratta

William Bouthillier

Maksim Yarich

Joshua Soumvalis

Ahmed Mostafa

Michael Nickle

Roman Doria

Noah Anderson

Kristopher Goulet

Quinn Tyers

Max Raymer

Rotax Junior

Ivan Cheung

Leo Da Silva

Marco Fazari

Robert Tronchi

Rory Buzuik

Ethan Tyers

Marley Chaudhary

Rotax Mini

Nathan Stockwell

Briggs Senior

Major Makovskis

Learn more about Racing Edge Motorsports on their Facebook, Instagram and their website, http://racingedgemotorsports.com.