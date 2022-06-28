LRKC Ready to Host Second Annual Rick Hynes Memorial Cup

Article by: LRKC.

Lombardy Raceway Karting Club is gearing up for their second annual Rick Hynes Memorial Cup, taking place on July 1st and 2nd at the fairgrounds.

With last year being such a huge success, raising over $6000.00 for the Heart & Stroke Foundation, they’re aiming for $10,000 in donations this year.

Alongside working with Heart and Stroke, they have a group of sponsors that are donating and promoting this cause. Such as (independent, Siena sign and print) The practice day will be met with many spectators as there will be a big celebration on the day of July 1st. With attractions such as fun games and a fireworks show at the end of the day. It’s not too late to become a sponsor for the event, contact Jamie – Jamie@lrkartingclub.com – if you’d like to get in on the action.

The Rick Hynes Cup is in memory of Rick Hynes himself. Jamie, Che and John from LRKC wanted to find a way to commemorate his positive outlook on life, and his impact on the team, and at the track. From day one, he was always a happy-go-lucky guy, dropping everything he could to help you out at the track. He always wanted to make sure everyone had the best time possible, and to everyone who saw it, was truly heartwarming. He was one of the true representations of sportsmanship in the racing community.

He passed away in December of 2020 suddenly from health complications. It was discovered at the time that he had heart disease, and it runs deep in their family. This is the reason behind teaming up with Heart and Stroke. Heart and Stroke is a non-profit organization that researches, and gives assistance to those that are diagnosed with, or survivors of a stroke and/or heart disease/heart attacks.

thus being the reason why they chose to work hand in hand with this non-profit, so other families don’t suffer the way the Hynes family did. But with an event like this, everyone can come together to celebrate who he was, and what he did for local racing in Ottawa. He would’ve wanted nothing more than for everyone to have a good time with friends and laughs at the track in memory of him.

Last year’s success was almost unexpected, being that the event information was released less than a month before the event. Leaving the LRKC board to scramble to get everything in place. It started off with 14 rental karts that were available for teams of 4. And that quickly grew to 24 karts, with teams of 4. With a total of 60+ racers, LRKC was over the top thrilled that so much interest was given to the event. With special guests such as (Erica Hoffman from Apex), and Marco Signoretti (Canadian motorsports hall of fame) the event was more widespread than they ever thought possible.

Registration is open using the links below and only a few spots remain for each session.

Morning Session – https://www.motorsportreg.com/events/rick-hynes-enduro-cup-for-heart-stroke-am-lombardy-raceway-karting-club-479772

Afternoon Session – https://www.motorsportreg.com/events/rick-hynes-enduro-cup-for-heart-stroke-pm-lombardy-raceway-karting-club-802150

The fee will be $370 PER team, and all of the proceeds will be going towards the Heart and Stroke.

If you cannot make it out to the event, but would still like to donate or support, you can do so by clicking on the same link under Donations. Any donation, big or small will make a difference.