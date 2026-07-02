Losier Seizes Dramatic Mini Max Victory at RMC Quebec

The Rotax Mini Max Final delivered arguably the most exciting race of the weekend at TAG Karting Academy as Zackary Losier capitalized on late-race drama to claim his first RMC Quebec victory.

Yousef Adi (Prime/RedSpeed) controlled the opening portion of the race after leading the field away, but Max Koutsoukis (CD3-HMP/Kart Republic) steadily closed the gap and caught the race leader just before halfway.

Before their battle could fully unfold, the race was red-flagged following an incident involving Tom Gagnon (BCR/BirelART). Fortunately, Gagnon was able to walk away, although his kart sustained too much damage to continue.

The restart completely changed the complexion of the race.

Adi maintained the lead into turn one, but Koutsoukis left the inside line open and immediately lost two positions as Losier (BCR/Parolin) and Angelo Launi (Innisfil/GP Kart) swept past.

Refusing to give up, Koutsoukis quickly recovered, passing Launi before overtaking Losier to reclaim second place. He then mounted an attack on Adi entering turn one, but both drivers drifted wide through the corner.

Losier spotted the opening and brilliantly drove around both competitors to steal the lead with fewer than two laps remaining.

Once in front, Losier pulled away just enough to secure an emotional first RMC Quebec victory, celebrating with a fist pump as he crossed the finish line.

Adi recovered to finish second, while Luke Bulpitt patiently waited for opportunities throughout the race before claiming the final podium position.

Koutsoukis crossed the finish line sixth but saw his afternoon unravel after receiving a pushback bumper penalty, dropping him to eleventh in the official results.

The thrilling finish means the championship standings will be incredibly close heading to round two back in Mont-Tremblant in just over a week.

Rotax Mini Max Podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Final Results