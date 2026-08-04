Lombardy Raceway Motorsports Park Hosts Second Event for CKNA Canada Division

Press Release by: Cup Karts Canada Division.

The second stop of the 2026 Cup Karts North America Canada Division took competitors to the Lombardy Raceway Motorsports Park over the July 24-26 weekend. The Lombardy, Ontario facility is located roughly between Toronto and Montreal, welcoming a season high total of 136 entries across the eight Briggs & Stratton 206 categories.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who joined us at Lombardy,” said Gerald Caseley, Founder of Cup Karts Canada. “I can honestly say I had an absolute blast, and I hope you did too. The racing was exciting, the atmosphere was fantastic, and once again you all showed what Cup Karts Canada is all about. Watching 40 karts race each other with the amount of respect we saw this weekend was something special. Racing is racing, and there are always going to be a few bumps and bruises along the way, but overall, the sportsmanship was outstanding. We also completed another race weekend without a single red flag. From an organizer’s point of view, that’s a huge win, and it’s only possible because of the respect you all show each other on the track.”

Once again, the largest category of the weekend was the Senior Light division, setting a new season high of 41 drivers competing over the two rounds of racing on the weekend. CKNA 4-Cycle Canadian Nationals winner Major Makovskis earn the RLV Fastest Qualifier award with a time of 36.434. Makovskis won his opening heat race while Round One winner Sebastian Day secured the other. Day and Round Two winner Declan Black were the winners in the second round of heat races, setting the grid for the 16-lap main event. Day was able to jump out to the lead over the opening lap and show the way the entire distance. He held off Hudson Jack Urlin by only 71 thousandths at the line. Black settled for third ahead of Nicholas Capilongo and Makovskis – who had fast lap of the race. The Sunday RLV Fastest Qualifier award went to Urlin as he set a time of 36.707 to edge out Day by 61 thousandths. Both Urlin and Day took the win in the one round of heat races to secure the front row starting spots in the 18-lap Feature. Urlin led the majority of the race with Day taking the spot for two circuits, leading at the white flag. Urlin was able to reach the checkered flag first, winning by a mere 86 thousandths at the line. Sean Dick joined them on the podium in third ahead of Sloan Sterling with Tyler Desrosiers in fifth.

Senior Medium featured two different winners on the weekend. Round One winner Hudson Jack Urlin began the weekend with the RLV Fastest Qualifier award on Saturday with a time of 36.740. He carried that into the racing action, winning both heat races to retain the pole position for the Feature. Urlin led the first half of the race before John Wade stepped up to challenge for the top spot. Taking the lead at the white flag, Wade was able to hold on through the final lap to secure his second victory of the season. Dalton Watson moved up to second, dropping Urlin to third ahead of Major Makovskis and Zach Boam. Watson opened up the Sunday round with the RLV Fastest Qualifier award, edging out Urlin by 84 thousandths. He slipped back to fourth in the heat race as Max Franceschelli took the win ahead of Urlin and Wade. In the 18-lap Feature, Wade led the first 13 laps before Urlin took control. He would cross the line as the provisional winner until issued a two-position penalty for failure to leave racing room. This promoted Watson to the top step of the podium for his first victory of the season. Maxime Fusco was moved to second ahead of Urlin with Wade fourth and Kaegen Lillicrap in fifth.

The Junior category was the second largest of the weekend, reaching 29 drivers over the two days. Kegan Irwin took the RLV Fastest Qualifier award with a time of 37.178. Third in the session was Cody Shaw, who scored the win in the opening heat before second place qualifier Cole Campin took the top spot in Heat Two. The Round Two winner led the first seven laps before Alessandro Cuddemi took over the point. Campin slipped to third but worked his way back into the lead at the white flag, holding on over the final lap to secure a second straight victory. Cuddemi missed the win by 45 thousandths at the line with Irwin a close third. Round One winner Jamie Stewien had fast lap of the race in fourth place with Shaw completing the top five. Shaw opened the Sunday round with the RLV Fastest Qualifier award, edging out Campin by only six thousandths. Campin got the edge in the heat race, earning the win over Irwin by 46 thousandths. Campin led the opening lap but was shuffled back and eventually retired. Cuddemi took over the point before Stewien grabbed the lead, showing the way before Blake Fregeau moved into the lead for the first time. He led three circuits before Stewien returned to the point, crossing the line as the provisional winner. Stewien however was removed from the results following penalties and unsportsmanlike conduct. This promoted Irwin to the top of the podium for his first victory on the season. Oskar Swiderski was classified second with Jackson Cadney in third. Jakc Holtom and Harlen MacNeill completed the top five.

Ten drivers contested the Senior Heavy division, led in Saturday qualifying by Carson Bartlett, earning the RLV Fastest Qualifier award. Bartlett transitioned into the opening round heat race win before Michael Coggins, making his first start of the season, grabbing the win in Heat Two. Bartlett would take the lead on lap two and show the way to the checkered flag, securing his first victory of the season. Coggins was second with Round One winner Noah Van Straten in third, securing fast lap of the race. Reegan Hutchinson was fourth with Gregory Scollard in fifth. Sunday was a sweep by Coggins to secure his first victory of the season. A 37.562 lap was good for the RLV Fastest Qualifier award. Coggins won the heat race by four tenths of a second before going wire-to-wire in the Feature. Bartlett won the battle for second over Van Straten and Eli Yanko with Mathieu RJodoin in fifth.

Nathan Stockwell was able to continue his win streak in the Cadet division. Matteo Romeo earned the RLV Fastest Qualifier award in his season debut with a lap of 37.965, edging out Stockwell by 95 thousandths before winning the opening heat by over two seconds. Stockwell led the last three laps to claim the win in Heat Two before going wire-to-wire for the victory in the Feature. Romeo was only 90 thousandths off at the line in second with Chase Robar joining them on the podium in third. Cayson Misener and William Boulerice rounded out the top five. Romeo returned on Sunday to claim a second RLV Fastest Qualifier award on the weekend however Stockwell stepped up once racing began. Stockwell edged out Romeo by 30 thousandths for the win in the heat race and led the first three laps of the Feature until Romeo took over. Romeo led up to the white flag as Stockwell stole the lead and the victory on the final circuit. Robar repeated in third, followed by Chase McDonell and Bentley Watson.

The win streak continues in the Legends class with Eli Yanko added to more wins on the season. Jamie MacArthur was able to keep it from a weekend sweep for Yanko, securing the RLV Fastest Qualifier award for Saturday by only four thousandths. Yanko went on to win both heat races and lead 15 of the 16 laps in the Feature for the victory. MacArthur led for one lap and ended up second while Simon Pepin was third. Sunday was a sweep for Yanko, clearing the field by over four tenths for the RLV Fastest Qualifier award. He then went on to go wire-to-wire in the heat race and the Feature, taking a fourth victory on the season by over four seconds. MacArthur was second with Pepin joining them on the podium once again in third.

It was a two driver battle all weekend in the Masters division. Corey Walsh struck first with the RLV Fastest Qualifier award before Eric Lessard took over. Lessard won both heat races and led all 16 laps of the Feature for a third straight victory on the season. Walsh settled for second with Kevin McCathie earning a first podium finish on the season in third. Lessard carried the speed over into Sunday with the RLV Fastest Qualifier award but suffered a retirement on the last lap of the heat race, allowing Walsh to go on to score the win. Lessard worked his way from the tail of the field to second in just six laps, taking over the lead on lap 15. Walsh took back the position the following circuit, leading the final three laps to claim his first victory of the season. Lessard missed out on keeping his win streak alive by only 38 thousandths. McCathie repeated in third place.

The new W Class, focused on female drivers 14 years and older following Senior class rules, welcomed five drivers at Lombardy. Sloan Sterling was able to repeat her double win performance at the opening event to extend her win streak to four. Maika Gendron opened the weekend with the RLV Fastest Qualifier award. Sterling took over in the heat races, winning both before leading all 16 laps of the Feature. Gendron was second with Victoria Nikolaieva in third for her class debut. Sunday was a wire-to-wire day for Sterling, earning the RLV Fastest Qualifier award before winning the heat race and the 18-lap Feature. Gendron was a close second with Nikolaieva landing third for a second straight day.

The third and final event of the Cup Karts North America Canada Division is set for September 4-6 at the Karting Trois-Rivieres in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. More details can be found via the series website at cupkarts.com and be sure to follow Cup Karts North America on Facebook and Instagram along with the Cup Karts Canada on Facebook and Instagram.