Locations Confirmed for 2026 Challenge of the Americas

Just over five months until the 19th season for Challenge of the Americas program begins. One of the longest tenured championship series will enjoy another expanded season in 2026, hosting four events for a second straight year, spanning the months of February to July. Following the release of the dates prior to the 2025 season finale, the tracks confirmed for the 2026 schedule feature four prominent locations.

“The 2025 season was a year of transition in all different aspects,” stated FTK Promotions owner Andy Seesemann. “We welcomed in the Shinko Racing Kart Tires while expanding to four race weekends and adding two new tracks to our series. The new year ahead keeps the four weekends of racing, returning to a former track on the schedule and welcoming another new state and circuit to our program.”

Challenge of the Americas opens the 2026 season at the new K1 Circuit in southern California. Visiting the facility for the first time in 2025, the Challenge is excited to begin the 19th championship year at one of the most stunning circuits in North America. The second stop takes the program back to the Phoenix Kart Racing Association facility in Arizona for the first time since 2023. The PKRA facility has been on the COTA schedule 13 times previously.

Seesemann commented, “Our first visit to K1 Circuit was a success and now with their construction surrounding the track complete, we can enjoy all the amazing amenities at what has become the new hub of karting in southern California is now. The date change was needed for our April weekend at PKRA, pushing it one weekend later than what we announced previously. We are excited to be returning back to one of the stalworth facilities in North American karting.”

New for the 2026 Challenge of the Americas is traveling to the state of Colorado and visiting the Colorado Karting Circuit at Centennial Airport. The rejuvenated facility provides a great home race for the many Colorado drivers at the Challenge. The 2026 schedule moves the finale back to the Sonoma Raceway, visiting ‘wine country’ during the month of July. The northern California facility has been on the Challenge schedule 14 previous times.

“Many do not know this, but the Challenge was first announced at the Centennial Airport during the US Rotax Grand Nationals in 2007,” continued Seesemann. “While our program has been primarily winter-season based, it did not provide the opportunity to travel to the mountain regions. Our expanded schedule into the summer season allows us to look at other venues around the western portion of North America, including visiting Utah last year. It will be an exciting trip to Centennial. Sonoma returns as the series finale location and fits perfectly schedule wise in between their two club championship programs they run. Eight rounds of racing at four amazing tracks will decide the 2026 Challenge of the Americas champions.”

Details surrounding class structure, schedules and more surrounding the 2026 Challenge of the Americas will be announced at a later time.

A new Facebook page – ‘Challenge Karting’ has been established with 2025 content filling up the feed over the last few weeks and will continue until the 2026 season draws in closer.

2026 Challenge of the Americas Schedule

February 20-22: K1 Circuit – Winchester, California

April 17-19: Phoenix Kart Racing Association – Glendale, Arizona

May 29-31, 2026: Colorado Karting Circuit at Centennial Airport – Centennial, Colorado

July 10-12, 2026: Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, California

