Location Confirmed for 2025 Rotax Winter Trophy

Press Release by: RTX Karting / RTD.

Announcing the dates of the 2025 Rotax Winter Trophy more than eight months before the first official race, RTX Karting USA is pleased to confirm that Orlando Kart Center (OKC) host both events in early 2025. Repeating the venue from 2024, the Rotax Winter Trophy will be the first series in North America to award 2025 RMC Grand Finals tickets and do so in partnership with SRA Karting International.

“We were very happy to confirm our 2025 race dates, and now the venue for the 2025 RMC Winter Trophy,” explained RTX Karting USA’s Julieta Fernandez. “In speaking with the teams and competitors, they really enjoyed the back-to-back races at the same location despite our struggles, which we will overcome this year with additional staff and support.”

Bringing a more professional approach to the 2025 RMC Winter Trophy program, RTX Karting USA and SRA Karting will partner to operate the championship program. Working together in the final event of the 2024 campaign, the upcoming series will level up in 2025 to produce the best race program both on and off the track.

Patrick Moreau from SRA Karting added, “SRA Karting has twenty-eight years of experience in karting event organization, and we are always happy to give a hand when it is time to offer good race events to the Rotax community. Our six-race regional championship up North averaged 235 entries per event this summer, meaning we are probably doing a good job. We are happy to add our experience to the Winter Trophy. RTX Karting USA and we are aiming to make this program a winter must-attend events for the future.”

2025 RMC Winter Trophy Dates at the Orlando Kart Center are:

January 24 – 26, 2025

January 31 – February 2, 2025

As the 2024 race season comes to a close and the 2025 season nears, RTX Karting USA will announce the prize package and additional details for the RMC Winter Trophy.

Stay tuned for information on the 2025 RMC Winter Trophy coming soon.