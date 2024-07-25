Let’s Go – Rotax Senior Maxed Out at the Canada Final!

We’re now just one electrifying week away from the Max Karting Group Canada Final at the renowned Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta, and the anticipation is reaching a fever pitch!

Hot on the heels of the Canadian Open, entries for the Canada Final flooded in, culminating on Tuesday with all 36 coveted spots in Rotax Senior snapped up. This star-studded roster boasts no fewer than nine drivers with experience from the prestigious Rotax Grand Finals!

With close to 100 entries, this event, exclusively for Rotax Max racers, promises to be a spectacular showdown.

Six golden tickets to the exclusive Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals are up for grabs, one for each category, after a thrilling weekend of racing.

The doubleheader weekend will feature two complete race days, each adding crucial points to the championship tally.

The Rotax Mojo Raceway, a favourite track about an hour southwest of Edmonton, is impeccably maintained by the Edmonton District Kart Racing Association. Racers will need to bring their A-game to navigate this challenging circuit, where maintaining momentum is key to a fast lap and a victorious race.

Canada’s top talent from the West will face fierce competition, as several skilled American drivers and racers from Eastern Canada join the fray. The Rotax DD2 category is set to be particularly exciting, with all three Canadian Open podium finishers heading west for another chance to secure a ticket to Italy.

Alberta’s finest will be well-represented, along with strong contingents from British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Defending their 2023 Canada Final Championships will be Sebastian de Moissac in Rotax Micro Max and Matthew Taskinen in Rotax DD2. Meanwhile, Junior champ Boss Patel steps up to Senior Max, while former champions Alexis Baillargeon (Mini), Oliver Hodgson (Senior), and Derek Wang (DD2 Masters) are notably absent from the entry list. Baillargeon and Hodgson have already secured their spots for the 2024 Rotax Grand Finals.

Adding to the stakes, numerous special prizes will be awarded at the Canada Final. Two fortunate champions will get the opportunity to attend the Radford Racing School and drive an F4 race car in their thrilling 2-day Formula Car Program, each valued at $5,000.

Additionally, the Rotax Winter Trophy will award three entries to their 2025 event in Florida to the champions in Micro Max, Rotax DD2, and Max Masters.

Official Photo Service

Excitement is also building as CKN prepares to cover the MKG Canada Final, capturing all the high-octane action. Competitors are reminded of our professional photo services, with a weekend photo package available for just $150.00. This includes a selection of high-resolution digital images delivered during the race weekend and a unique official event photo print to take home. Visit https://www.canadiankartingnews.com/store/2024-Single-Race-Photo-Package-CKN-Summer-Tour-p652081259 to place your order!

Get ready for a weekend of intense competition and unforgettable moments at the Max Karting Group Canada Final!