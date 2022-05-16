#MRFKC
Korkodilos Advances 17 Spots for MRFKC Briggs Senior Saturday Victory
Defending champ Jordan Prior bounces back on Sunday to return to the top in Final 2
A great battle at the front of the Briggs Senior Saturday Final allowed a driver to swoop in and steal the win away from those who were in contention all race long.
Ari Korkodilos (Kosmic) started the first Final for the opening round of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at the Mosport Karting Centre from eighteenth on the grid and pushed forward all race long, pouncing on every opportunity presented to him until he was in the lead coming out of the final corner with only the checkered flag in sight.
Jon Treadwell (BirelART) was the early race leader until Alex Murphy (CL Kart) went for the lead on lap three. Steven Navratil (Awesome Kart) passed Treadwell on the next lap to move into second, and Logan Ploder (CL Kart) did the same on the following lap to quickly relegate Treadwell down to fourth.
A lead pack of eight was formed and nobody was giving an inch. Brennan Taylor (Awesome Kart) was the next to move into the top three as the pack crossed the halfway mark of the race.
That is when the action upfront really opened up. Navratil took his shot at the lead, but it didn’t last long as Murphy came right back for it. Logan Ploder got as high as third before he was shuffled back, while Maddox Heacock (Awesome Kart) put forth a great charge to the front. As Taylor went to the lead with four to go, Heacock helped push him there to move into second.
Heacock made his move for the lead just before the last lap board and that is where Korkodilos emerged with a shot at the win. Quietly he had worked his way onto the rear bumper of the race leader.
After holding on to the lead up the hill, back down the hill and then back up to corner six, Heacock only had one final sector to hold on. Korkodilos looked left and right before taking the long way around the final corner, using the outside momentum to his advantage to gain the lead and roll off to the finish line for the win. Heacock had to settle for second while Taylor was on the podium in third.
It was crazy close behind them as well as 0.5 seconds covered positions four through seven which was Navratil ahead of Prior, Logan Pacza and David Barnes across the line.
For his sweet effort, Korkodilos was awarded the Saturday Pfaff Motorsports Senior High Performer award.
Briggs Senior MRFKC Race #1 Results
|1
|Ari Korkodilos
|2
|Maddox Heacock
|0.188
|3
|Brennan Taylor
|0.295
|4
|Steven Navratil
|1.336
|5
|Jordan Prior
|1.458
|6
|Logan Pacza
|1.630
|7
|David Barnes
|1.828
|8
|Logan Ploder
|4.466
|9
|Alex Murphy
|8.182
|10
|Jon Treadwell
|10.329
|11
|Anthony Boscia
|13.529
|12
|Christian Savaglio
|13.589
|13
|Micheal Ing
|14.270
|14
|Matthew White
|14.383
|15
|Ethan Waters
|19.136
|16
|Dylan Reny
|20.606
|17
|Mackenzie Matthews
|21.655
|18
|Aidan Shimbashi
|21.848
|19
|Parker Gill
|24.151
|20
|Scotty Watkins
|41.883
|21
|Jeremy Vaillancourt
|1 lap
|22
|Ayden Ingratta
|11 laps
|23
|Tyler Freier
|14 laps
|24
|Ben Leinweber
|14 laps
|25
|Kaitlyn Leinweber
|15 laps
The defending champion was back to the top on Sunday as Jordan Prior (BirelART) led nearly every lap of the Final to secure the win.
Logan Ploder had just enough momentum to grab the lead from Prior into corner one, but his time in the lead didn’t last long.
Prior snuck by on lap three to gain control of the race as a four-kart train formed upfront with Jon Treadwell (BirelART) and Taylor in tow.
The four were relatively calm as the laps ticked away with Treadwell moving by Ploder for second as the only pass through the middle stage of the race.
With three laps to go, Ploder came back at Treadwell for second and Taylor followed through, but it slowed the two up enough that Prior and Ploder gained an advantage as they came to the last lap board.
Prior drove the final lap like a veteran offering Ploder no real opportunities to pass and emerged from the final corner with a smooth drive to the finish line and scored his first win of the season. Taylor was able to hold off Treadwell for his second trip to the podium while Heacock was a distant fifth, having to watch the leaders battle from a distance for a majority of the race.
Briggs Senior MRFKC Race #2 Results
|1
|Jordan Prior
|2
|Logan Ploder
|0.550
|3
|Brennan Taylor
|0.855
|4
|Jon Treadwell
|0.944
|5
|Maddox Heacock
|2.840
|6
|David Barnes
|2.921
|7
|Alex Murphy
|5.939
|8
|Logan Pacza
|6.021
|9
|Michael Ing
|12.312
|10
|Ari Korkodilos
|12.356
|11
|Dylan Reny
|20.118
|12
|Steven Navratil
|22.598
|13
|Ethan Waters
|22.717
|14
|Christian Savaglio
|23.563
|15
|Anthony Boscia
|24.660
|16
|Ben Leinweber
|31.015
|17
|Tyler Freier
|32.051
|18
|Parker Gill
|32.195
|19
|Aidan Shimbashi
|37.044
|20
|Jeremy Vaillancourt
|4 laps
|21
|Matthew White
|6 laps
|22
|Kaitlyn Freier
|9 laps
|23
|Scotty Watkins
|10 laps
|24
|Mackenzie Matthew
|16 laps
|25
|Ayden Ingratta
|DNS
