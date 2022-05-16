Korkodilos Advances 17 Spots for MRFKC Briggs Senior Saturday Victory

A great battle at the front of the Briggs Senior Saturday Final allowed a driver to swoop in and steal the win away from those who were in contention all race long.

Ari Korkodilos (Kosmic) started the first Final for the opening round of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at the Mosport Karting Centre from eighteenth on the grid and pushed forward all race long, pouncing on every opportunity presented to him until he was in the lead coming out of the final corner with only the checkered flag in sight.

Jon Treadwell (BirelART) was the early race leader until Alex Murphy (CL Kart) went for the lead on lap three. Steven Navratil (Awesome Kart) passed Treadwell on the next lap to move into second, and Logan Ploder (CL Kart) did the same on the following lap to quickly relegate Treadwell down to fourth.

A lead pack of eight was formed and nobody was giving an inch. Brennan Taylor (Awesome Kart) was the next to move into the top three as the pack crossed the halfway mark of the race.

That is when the action upfront really opened up. Navratil took his shot at the lead, but it didn’t last long as Murphy came right back for it. Logan Ploder got as high as third before he was shuffled back, while Maddox Heacock (Awesome Kart) put forth a great charge to the front. As Taylor went to the lead with four to go, Heacock helped push him there to move into second.

Heacock made his move for the lead just before the last lap board and that is where Korkodilos emerged with a shot at the win. Quietly he had worked his way onto the rear bumper of the race leader.

After holding on to the lead up the hill, back down the hill and then back up to corner six, Heacock only had one final sector to hold on. Korkodilos looked left and right before taking the long way around the final corner, using the outside momentum to his advantage to gain the lead and roll off to the finish line for the win. Heacock had to settle for second while Taylor was on the podium in third.

It was crazy close behind them as well as 0.5 seconds covered positions four through seven which was Navratil ahead of Prior, Logan Pacza and David Barnes across the line.

For his sweet effort, Korkodilos was awarded the Saturday Pfaff Motorsports Senior High Performer award.

Ari Korkodilos

Briggs Senior MRFKC Race #1 Results

1 Ari Korkodilos 2 Maddox Heacock 0.188 3 Brennan Taylor 0.295 4 Steven Navratil 1.336 5 Jordan Prior 1.458 6 Logan Pacza 1.630 7 David Barnes 1.828 8 Logan Ploder 4.466 9 Alex Murphy 8.182 10 Jon Treadwell 10.329 11 Anthony Boscia 13.529 12 Christian Savaglio 13.589 13 Micheal Ing 14.270 14 Matthew White 14.383 15 Ethan Waters 19.136 16 Dylan Reny 20.606 17 Mackenzie Matthews 21.655 18 Aidan Shimbashi 21.848 19 Parker Gill 24.151 20 Scotty Watkins 41.883 21 Jeremy Vaillancourt 1 lap 22 Ayden Ingratta 11 laps 23 Tyler Freier 14 laps 24 Ben Leinweber 14 laps 25 Kaitlyn Leinweber 15 laps

The defending champion was back to the top on Sunday as Jordan Prior (BirelART) led nearly every lap of the Final to secure the win.

Logan Ploder had just enough momentum to grab the lead from Prior into corner one, but his time in the lead didn’t last long.

Prior snuck by on lap three to gain control of the race as a four-kart train formed upfront with Jon Treadwell (BirelART) and Taylor in tow.

The four were relatively calm as the laps ticked away with Treadwell moving by Ploder for second as the only pass through the middle stage of the race.

With three laps to go, Ploder came back at Treadwell for second and Taylor followed through, but it slowed the two up enough that Prior and Ploder gained an advantage as they came to the last lap board.

Prior drove the final lap like a veteran offering Ploder no real opportunities to pass and emerged from the final corner with a smooth drive to the finish line and scored his first win of the season. Taylor was able to hold off Treadwell for his second trip to the podium while Heacock was a distant fifth, having to watch the leaders battle from a distance for a majority of the race.

Jordan Prior

Briggs Senior MRFKC Race #2 Results