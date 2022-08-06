KartStars Nationals Exceeds 175 Entries!

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

With 175+ entries already confirmed well before the registration deadline, anticipation is high as final preparations are ongoing for the 2022 KartStars Canada National Championship at Shannonville Motorsport Park. With the On-Line Registration platform still open until 8 pm on Tuesday, August 9th, this event promises to be the biggest in KartStars Canada history. Trying to

recreate the glory days of the past, the KartStars Team is ecstatic with how their second attempt at the historic venue is shaping up.



“Shannonville has always been such an important event to so many,” stated event promoter Daniel Di Leo. “We are committed to bringing this event back to the highest levels of the past and early signs are that we are on the right track. New curbing is in place, the ‘Bear’ is back for each of our 15 National Champions and driver registrations keep rolling in. Our event t-shirts look great, so great that we have decided to offer a complimentary shirt to all who register before Tuesday, August 9th at 8 pm! We are excited and can’t wait to watch some of the closest kart racing in the country.”



15 National Champions will be crowned with the iconic ‘Bear’ Trophy and the ‘WorkSmart Checkered Flag’ keep-sake as part of the program. Traditional Tuner Awards will also be presented to the Winning Tuner in each respective category. Stay tuned to our social media pages on August 8th for the unveiling of the ‘Bear’.



Move-in and set-up are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, with sunset practice beginning at 5 pm. Free camping is available on site, with washrooms and shower facilities available around the clock. The organizational team will host a social event on Friday night in conjunction with the podium ceremony as the first winners of the weekend are crowned, specifically in the three Friday Night shoot-out classes of Briggs Cadet Pro, and Briggs Junior Pro and Briggs Senior Pro.



If you haven’t registered yet you still have time! Have questions? Email info@kartsportcanada.ca. We are here to help and the support is always appreciated.



