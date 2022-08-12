KartStars Nationals at Shannonville – What’s on Tap

The turn of summer is here and the first of two major events hit the track today for their first day of competition for the KartStars Canada Nationals at Shannonville Motorsports Park.

More than 150 drivers making up over 300 entries will compete on the high-speed car circuit, where drafting and momentum are very important. Notably, there are an impressive 30 Briggs Cadets entered, making it the largest class of the weekend. Briggs Senior and Masters have cleared the 25-driver mark and the combination of Junior classes that form KartStars Junior will put 24 drivers head-to-head this weekend. The competition will surely be tough.

The track is in great condition with some new curbs poured on a few of the corners and the facility looks in tip-top shape thanks to the management.

Friday will feature a full day of practice for all of the classes competing this weekend, followed by Qualifying of the Rok Cup classes and a trio of showcases to get the competition rolling.

KartStars Cadet Pro, Junior Pro and Senior Pro will all get their first taste of racing this evening with a quick Qualifying session followed by a feature for these non-points categories all racing for a Bear.

In total there will be 15 Bears awarded this weekend to the race winners. The Rok Cup categories will compete throughout the weekend until Sunday’s main events where an entry to the Rok Cup SuperFinal is on the line. The Briggs racers, many of them have three opportunities to compete in separate races each day.

As the third round of the KartStars Canada championship as well, the series hits the pivotal halfway mark. Championships are still up for grabs and points will be very valuable in each and every category.

CKN is on-site and ready for the action to get underway. Get your karts ready.

Class Number of Entries Briggs Cadet 30 Briggs Junior Lite 14 Briggs Junior 15 Briggs Senior 27 Briggs Masters 26 KartStars Cadet 27 KartStars Junior 24 KartStars Senior 29 Mini Rok 15 VLR Junior 9 Rok Senior 8 VLR Masters 8 Briggs Cadet Pro 24 Briggs Junior Pro 22 Briggs Senior Pro 23

Entry totals as of Thursday, Aug 11.