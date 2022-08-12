#KartStarsCanada
KartStars Nationals at Shannonville – What’s on Tap
The turn of summer is here and the first of two major events hit the track today for their first day of competition for the KartStars Canada Nationals at Shannonville Motorsports Park.
More than 150 drivers making up over 300 entries will compete on the high-speed car circuit, where drafting and momentum are very important. Notably, there are an impressive 30 Briggs Cadets entered, making it the largest class of the weekend. Briggs Senior and Masters have cleared the 25-driver mark and the combination of Junior classes that form KartStars Junior will put 24 drivers head-to-head this weekend. The competition will surely be tough.
The track is in great condition with some new curbs poured on a few of the corners and the facility looks in tip-top shape thanks to the management.
Friday will feature a full day of practice for all of the classes competing this weekend, followed by Qualifying of the Rok Cup classes and a trio of showcases to get the competition rolling.
KartStars Cadet Pro, Junior Pro and Senior Pro will all get their first taste of racing this evening with a quick Qualifying session followed by a feature for these non-points categories all racing for a Bear.
In total there will be 15 Bears awarded this weekend to the race winners. The Rok Cup categories will compete throughout the weekend until Sunday’s main events where an entry to the Rok Cup SuperFinal is on the line. The Briggs racers, many of them have three opportunities to compete in separate races each day.
As the third round of the KartStars Canada championship as well, the series hits the pivotal halfway mark. Championships are still up for grabs and points will be very valuable in each and every category.
CKN is on-site and ready for the action to get underway. Get your karts ready.
|Class
|Number of Entries
|Briggs Cadet
|30
|Briggs Junior Lite
|14
|Briggs Junior
|15
|Briggs Senior
|27
|Briggs Masters
|26
|KartStars Cadet
|27
|KartStars Junior
|24
|KartStars Senior
|29
|Mini Rok
|15
|VLR Junior
|9
|Rok Senior
|8
|VLR Masters
|8
|Briggs Cadet Pro
|24
|Briggs Junior Pro
|22
|Briggs Senior Pro
|23
Entry totals as of Thursday, Aug 11.
