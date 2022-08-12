Connect with us
KartStars Nationals at Shannonville – What’s on Tap

The turn of summer is here and the first of two major events hit the track today for their first day of competition for the KartStars Canada Nationals at Shannonville Motorsports Park.

More than 150 drivers making up over 300 entries will compete on the high-speed car circuit, where drafting and momentum are very important. Notably, there are an impressive 30 Briggs Cadets entered, making it the largest class of the weekend. Briggs Senior and Masters have cleared the 25-driver mark and the combination of Junior classes that form KartStars Junior will put 24 drivers head-to-head this weekend. The competition will surely be tough.

The track is in great condition with some new curbs poured on a few of the corners and the facility looks in tip-top shape thanks to the management.

Friday will feature a full day of practice for all of the classes competing this weekend, followed by Qualifying of the Rok Cup classes and a trio of showcases to get the competition rolling.

KartStars Cadet Pro, Junior Pro and Senior Pro will all get their first taste of racing this evening with a quick Qualifying session followed by a feature for these non-points categories all racing for a Bear.

In total there will be 15 Bears awarded this weekend to the race winners. The Rok Cup categories will compete throughout the weekend until Sunday’s main events where an entry to the Rok Cup SuperFinal is on the line. The Briggs racers, many of them have three opportunities to compete in separate races each day.

As the third round of the KartStars Canada championship as well, the series hits the pivotal halfway mark. Championships are still up for grabs and points will be very valuable in each and every category.

CKN is on-site and ready for the action to get underway. Get your karts ready.

ClassNumber of Entries
Briggs Cadet30
Briggs Junior Lite14
Briggs Junior15
Briggs Senior27
Briggs Masters26
KartStars Cadet27
KartStars Junior24
KartStars Senior29
Mini Rok15
VLR Junior9
Rok Senior8
VLR Masters8
Briggs Cadet Pro24
Briggs Junior Pro22
Briggs Senior Pro23

Entry totals as of Thursday, Aug 11.

