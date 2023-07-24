KartStars National Championship – Registration Now Open!

Press Release – The KartStars Canada schedule will cross its halfway point on August 10-13 as teams and drivers head to the hallowed karting grounds of Shannonville Motorsport Park for the KartStars Canada National Championship! Viewed as a neutral playing field and dubbed the ‘Birthplace of Champions’ in motorsport circles, Shannonville is certainly that in karting, and as veterans of the sport will tell you – becoming a champion there has had additional meaning for decades, as champions there earn the most coveted award in Canadian karting: The Bear! (The BEAR is back! Tune into our social media pages over the next few weeks for this edition!).

Along with the cherished ‘Bear’ for class winners, there will be special awards for Rok National Champions. Spots on Team Canada are on the line, with class winners in Mini Rok, VLR Junior, VLR Senior, and VLR Masters being awarded Entry Only Tickets to the Rok Cup Superfinal in Italy this October. For those winners who compete on the World Stage, a custom Team Canada suit is part of the package. A number of other special awards will be on offer as well, including the Policaro Motorsports Fast Qualifier, $100 to each of the Pole Position winners. The celebrated random podium draws will also happen once again with Racing Slicks, Fuel and FREE entry to the next round up for grabs. Additional items in the prize package including Prize Money in the KartStars Classes have been confirmed.

Move-in and set-up is scheduled for Thursday morning with gates opening at 9am. Thursday practice has been added to the schedule this year with practice available from 12pm-6pm and then again on Friday from 9am-4pm. Free camping is available on site, with washrooms and shower facilities available around the clock. The organizational team will host a social event on Friday night sponsored by Thornbury Brewing in conjunction with the podium ceremony as the first winners of the weekend are crowned, specifically in the three Friday Night shoot-out classes of Briggs Cadet Pro, Briggs Junior Pro and Briggs Senior Pro.

Racing gets underway on Friday, and drivers will immediately notice upgrades to the karting circuit. Building on the sections that were re-paved before our first visit, drivers noticed the permanent curbing placed in key areas last season and this time around more repaving in the back sections of the race track! Drivers will also notice an increase in track time, including six rounds of practice on Friday before qualifying and Friday Night Shoot Out Special Event Finals in Briggs Cadet Pro, Briggs Junior Pro and Senior Pro! Expected to be some of the fastest Briggs classes of the weekend, Briggs Cadet PRO will run at its regular weight with Blue Slide, Briggs Junior Pro will use the Black Slide at 295lbs while Briggs Senior Pro will run at a lighter weight of 320lbs. Entry to these classes only $60! The weekend then brings a return to more standard scheduling, though all classes will be having Heat races at Nationals whether they are single-day classes or Rok classes spread over the weekend.

Registration is now open with a deadline of August 8th, and the first 100 drivers registered will get a free event t-shirt. Customary discounts on tires, fuel and oil apply online as always, along with discounts to those registering early and drivers registering for multiple classes and multiple days.

Ready to Register? Here’s the link: https://kartsportcanada.ca/national-championship-registration/

Looking for the Event Schedule? Click HERE

Need more information on KartStars? Visit: www.kartsportcanada.ca

Track info? Visit: http://www.shannonville.com

Questions? Email: info@kartsportcanada.ca