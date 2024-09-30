KartStars Canada Wraps Up Under the Lights at Goodwood!

Racers got to do battle under the lights at Goodwood Kartways on Saturday to close out the 2024 KartStars Canada championship.

The full-day affair allowed racers to arrive at the circuit a little later than usual and compete all afternoon and into the evening hours, battling under the lights on a unique version of the Goodwood circuit rarely utilized, reverse direction with the additional chicane.

Many drivers got creative as well, adding lights and flare to their karts for the nightime sessions.

Packing the fourth and final round of the KartStars Championship into one day also meant there was plenty of racing to be completed and the racers were on track often throughout the day. The core categories completed a full race event, Qualifying, two heats, PreFinal and Final, while the KartStars classes competed at the very end of the day with just a Qualifying and Feature event to cap it all off.

There were a number of very spirited battles, not only for race victories but also for class championships.

In Briggs Cadet and Mini Rok, we saw Asher Pavan and Marco Fazari battle head-to-head all night long. Fazari prevailed in both of the Briggs Cadet Finals, but Pavan got his revenge later in the night in Mini Rok. A stellar KartStars season for Fazari also earned him all three class championships.

Declan Black capped off his Junior season with two convincing victories and a championship title on the night, winning Briggs Junior and KartStars Junior and taking the title in KartStars Junior.

Zach Boam and Kevin May had another one of their epic Masters battles and this one also included Eli Yanko. Sealing the championship with a victory, Zach Boam was the first the finish line just ahead of his rivals.

Michael Ing was another driver to cap off his KartStars season with a victory and the championship, doing so in Briggs Senior with a bold move on the final lap to regain the lead in the penultimate corner. Ing came close to a sweep of the Senior Finals, but Alex Pellegrini out-dueled him in the KartStars Senior Shootout.

In the VLR categories, Mark Pavan, Austin Boyle and Quinn Tyers were the race winners in Masters, Senior and Junior. Pavan also sealed the championship while Brenner Lilleberg and Jordan Di Leo both finished runner-up in the races and scored enough points to take the titles.

In addition to the regular lineup of KartStars classes, the Goodwood Kid Karts also took part in the day’s action. 33 young drivers aged 4 to 7 took to the track and put on a great display of skill and speed. Daniel Hincu, Boston Kargacin and Tristan Francisco were the first three to the finish line while all 33 drivers got to celebrate on the podium with awards and some additional prizes courtesy of The Racing Topic podcast.

KartStars Canada Round #4 Results

Briggs Cadet

Marco Fazari Asher Pavan Roy Chang

Champion: Marco Fazari

Briggs Junior Light

Jamie Stewien Niko Picerno Oskar Swiderski

Champion: Jamie Stewien

Briggs Junior

Declan Black Ethan Tyers Stefano Picerno

Champion: Elijah Joshi

Briggs Senior

Michael Ing Jaden Harry Vassil Tchiplakov

Champion: Gavin Goldie

Briggs Masters

Zach Boam Kevin May Eli Yanko

Champion: Zach Boam

Mini Rok

Asher Pavan Melville Dos Santos Christian Damianidis

Champion: Marco Fazari

VLR Junior

Quinn Tyers Brenner Lilleberg Luca Cariati

Champion: Brenner Lilleberg

VLR Senior

Austin Boyle Jordan Di Leo Ethan Pollack

Champion: Jordan Di Leo

VLR Masters

Mark Pavan Ivan Hincu Stephen Hannah

Champion: Mark Pavan

Kid Kart

Daniel Hincu Boston Kargacin Tristan Francisco

KartStars Cadet

Marco Fazari Asher Pavan Aiden Kishun

Champion: Marco Fazari

KartStars Junior

Declan Black Ben Lawrence Jamie Stewien

Champion: Declan Black

KartStars Senior

Alex Pellegrini Michael Ing Christian Savaglio

Champion: Michael Ing