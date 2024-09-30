#KartStarsCanada
KartStars Canada Wraps Up Under the Lights at Goodwood!
Racers got to do battle under the lights at Goodwood Kartways on Saturday to close out the 2024 KartStars Canada championship.
The full-day affair allowed racers to arrive at the circuit a little later than usual and compete all afternoon and into the evening hours, battling under the lights on a unique version of the Goodwood circuit rarely utilized, reverse direction with the additional chicane.
Many drivers got creative as well, adding lights and flare to their karts for the nightime sessions.
Packing the fourth and final round of the KartStars Championship into one day also meant there was plenty of racing to be completed and the racers were on track often throughout the day. The core categories completed a full race event, Qualifying, two heats, PreFinal and Final, while the KartStars classes competed at the very end of the day with just a Qualifying and Feature event to cap it all off.
There were a number of very spirited battles, not only for race victories but also for class championships.
In Briggs Cadet and Mini Rok, we saw Asher Pavan and Marco Fazari battle head-to-head all night long. Fazari prevailed in both of the Briggs Cadet Finals, but Pavan got his revenge later in the night in Mini Rok. A stellar KartStars season for Fazari also earned him all three class championships.
Declan Black capped off his Junior season with two convincing victories and a championship title on the night, winning Briggs Junior and KartStars Junior and taking the title in KartStars Junior.
Zach Boam and Kevin May had another one of their epic Masters battles and this one also included Eli Yanko. Sealing the championship with a victory, Zach Boam was the first the finish line just ahead of his rivals.
Michael Ing was another driver to cap off his KartStars season with a victory and the championship, doing so in Briggs Senior with a bold move on the final lap to regain the lead in the penultimate corner. Ing came close to a sweep of the Senior Finals, but Alex Pellegrini out-dueled him in the KartStars Senior Shootout.
In the VLR categories, Mark Pavan, Austin Boyle and Quinn Tyers were the race winners in Masters, Senior and Junior. Pavan also sealed the championship while Brenner Lilleberg and Jordan Di Leo both finished runner-up in the races and scored enough points to take the titles.
In addition to the regular lineup of KartStars classes, the Goodwood Kid Karts also took part in the day’s action. 33 young drivers aged 4 to 7 took to the track and put on a great display of skill and speed. Daniel Hincu, Boston Kargacin and Tristan Francisco were the first three to the finish line while all 33 drivers got to celebrate on the podium with awards and some additional prizes courtesy of The Racing Topic podcast.
KartStars Canada Round #4 Results
Briggs Cadet
- Marco Fazari
- Asher Pavan
- Roy Chang
Champion: Marco Fazari
Briggs Junior Light
- Jamie Stewien
- Niko Picerno
- Oskar Swiderski
Champion: Jamie Stewien
Briggs Junior
- Declan Black
- Ethan Tyers
- Stefano Picerno
Champion: Elijah Joshi
Briggs Senior
- Michael Ing
- Jaden Harry
- Vassil Tchiplakov
Champion: Gavin Goldie
Briggs Masters
- Zach Boam
- Kevin May
- Eli Yanko
Champion: Zach Boam
Mini Rok
- Asher Pavan
- Melville Dos Santos
- Christian Damianidis
Champion: Marco Fazari
VLR Junior
- Quinn Tyers
- Brenner Lilleberg
- Luca Cariati
Champion: Brenner Lilleberg
VLR Senior
- Austin Boyle
- Jordan Di Leo
- Ethan Pollack
Champion: Jordan Di Leo
VLR Masters
- Mark Pavan
- Ivan Hincu
- Stephen Hannah
Champion: Mark Pavan
Kid Kart
- Daniel Hincu
- Boston Kargacin
- Tristan Francisco
KartStars Cadet
- Marco Fazari
- Asher Pavan
- Aiden Kishun
Champion: Marco Fazari
KartStars Junior
- Declan Black
- Ben Lawrence
- Jamie Stewien
Champion: Declan Black
KartStars Senior
- Alex Pellegrini
- Michael Ing
- Christian Savaglio
Champion: Michael Ing