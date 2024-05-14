KartStars Canada Suggests Five Reason to Race Round One This Weekend

Press Release and Photo by: KartStars Canada.

Get ready for Round One of the KartStars Canada Karting Championship, happening this weekend on May 18/19 at the iconic Goodwood Kartways. Since its inception, the series has aimed to give back to the karting community with a focus on added value. This includes lower registration fees, more track time, discounts on race tires and fuel, and an inclusive prize package. As we enter the fifth year of the program, our commitment to this approach remains strong, as expectations remain as high as ever.

Reflecting on last year’s program, the KartStars Team believes in their fundamental approach but also acknowledges the need for continuous improvement. The 2023 events were well-attended, with record-setting participation levels at select rounds. As we gear up for a new season, preparations are underway to carry this momentum into the upcoming event.

Here are five compelling reasons why you should be part of KartStars Round One this weekend

Regional Racing at Club Prices: Entry costs are a major concern, and we understand the importance of affordability. While the average Club Race entry across the province ranges from $100-$150, typically offering four on-track sessions, we provide six on-track sessions for Single-Day classes. This slightly exceeds the average Club Race cost but offers a comparable cost per session. With heavily discounted rates for KartStars Cadet, KartStars Junior, and KartStars Senior, the cost per session falls below that of Club Racing. We’re committed to making regional racing accessible and affordable.

National Class Offerings (Vortex and Briggs) Tailored Formats: Vortex and Briggs racers have different expectations, with Vortex racers seeking weekend-long competitions at a high level, while Briggs racers are more cost-conscious. Our format caters to both groups, with Briggs racers enjoying a full day of racing in a single-day format, and Vortex racers participating in a two-day format with longer lap counts leading to Sunday’s finals. Additionally, Briggs racers can opt for KartStars Cadet, KartStars Junior, or KartStars Senior for a second full day of racing at just over $100, providing excellent value and choice for all participants.

Experienced Staff for Regional Racing: The KartStars Team boasts unmatched experience, ensuring events are hosted flawlessly. With a core team that has been retained since the program’s inception, we prioritize consistency and expertise in managing events efficiently and professionally.

Financial Support for Competitive Racing: Kart racing at a high level can be financially demanding, especially concerning equipment and tires. To help alleviate these costs, Vortex racers are limited to one set of tires for the entire weekend, offered at a discounted price. Briggs racers can use new or used tires as long as they meet class requirements, with no mandatory tire purchase. Additionally, both Vortex and Briggs racers can avail of a 10% discount on new tires if purchased during registration, providing cost-saving opportunities for all participants.

Impressive Prize Package: Prizes and awards play a significant role in attracting top talent. While not everyone can win, our prize package includes trips to compete at high-profile events across North America for winners. Other prizes include cash payouts in the KartStars Classes, free entries to the next round, new racing tires, and race fuel, which are raffled off to random participants. For a full list of prizes and awards, visit our website.

KartStars Canada is excited about the upcoming season and looks forward to your participation at our opening round. For more information, please visit www.kartsportcanada.ca. Have questions? Email us at info@kartsportcanada.ca. Online registration closes on Wednesday, May 16th, at 8pm. Register now at https://kartsportcanada.ca/kartstars-canada-event-registration-2024/. Check out the weekend’s Race Schedule here: https://kartsportcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/2024-KartStars-Round-1-GK-RaceDay-Schedule-Final.pdf?a3c8dd&a3c8dd