KartStars Canada Set for First-Ever Visit to Mosport Karting Centre for Round 2

Following a record-breaking turnout at Round 1, the excitement continues as the KartStars Canada Championship heads to the iconic Mosport Karting Centre for Round 2, set to take place June 27–28. This highly anticipated event marks the series’ first-ever stop at the renowned Ontario facility, further strengthening the unity of the provincial karting community and building on the championship’s momentum.

The addition of Mosport Karting Centre to the KartStars Canada schedule has already proven to be a successful move, with registration numbers reflecting the karting community’s enthusiasm for the new venue.

“We are absolutely thrilled to host KartStars Canada for the very first time at Mosport Karting Centre this year,” expressed Curtis Fox, General Manager of Mosport Karting Centre. “It’s a huge milestone for us, and we’re excited to welcome the best karting talent to our world-class facility. We’re looking forward to delivering an action-packed weekend; competitors are in for an incredible experience.”

Registration for Round 2 is open, with important details including move-in times, practice sessions, and the full race-day schedule available online. Pre-registration will close Tuesday, June 24 at 8:00 PM, and with another large turnout expected, early registration is strongly encouraged.

June 29 – Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Race 2

Get ready for the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge on Sunday, June 29, as clubs from across the province come together for an action-filled day of competitive racing. Expect intense, wheel-to-wheel battles on the National Track Configuration in what promises to be a highlight of the summer karting calendar.

Bonus track time: Saturday evening practice is open to all Inter-Club Challenge drivers—even if you’re not participating in the KartStars event.

Online registration for Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Race 2 will close on Friday, June 27 at 8pm.

