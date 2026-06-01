KartStars Canada Round 2 Preview – Mosport Karting Centre Set to Host Mid-Season Showdown

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

The KartStars Canada Championship heads to Mosport Karting Centre on June 13–14 for Round 2 of the 2026 season, building momentum after a strong opening round and setting the stage for a pivotal mid-season battle. Registration for Round 2 is now officially open, with strong early interest already signalling another highly competitive weekend and the potential for full grids across multiple categories.

Ontario’s karting scene continues to show impressive strength in 2026, with growing participation and competitive depth across all divisions. As the championship enters its seventh season, KartStars Canada remains committed to delivering high-quality, accessible racing, something that will be on full display at one of the province’s premier racing facilities.

Mosport Karting Centre provides the perfect backdrop for Round 2, offering a fast, technical layout that rewards precision and racecraft. With championship points already on the line and no dropped rounds in the standings, every session will carry significance as drivers look to establish themselves ahead of the summer stretch.

Building Toward a Big June at Mosport

The excitement won’t just be limited to race weekend. Teams and drivers will have the opportunity to get an early start, as the Mosport International Karting Association (MIKA) will host a club race on June 7, the weekend prior to KartStars Canada. This gives competitors valuable track time to fine-tune their setups before the championship event, while also allowing teams to move in early and get fully prepared.

With multiple events scheduled back-to-back, Mosport Karting Centre is set for a busy and energetic month of June, creating a true hub of activity for the Ontario karting community.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome KartStars Canada back to Mosport Karting Centre for the second season,” said Curtis Fox, General Manager of Mosport Karting Centre. “The level of competition continues to grow year over year, and we’re anticipating full grids throughout the entire month of June with multiple events taking place. It’s shaping up to be one of the busiest and most exciting stretches we’ve had.”

Championship Momentum

Round 2 will feature the full range of KartStars Canada categories, including Rotax, Rok, and Briggs divisions, all competing under the series’ streamlined single-day race format with extended track sessions designed to maximize value and track time.

With no dropped rounds in the championship, consistency is key. Drivers will be pushing hard for maximum points at every opportunity, knowing that each result plays a critical role in the title fight.

Rotax competitors enter a key phase of their three-round championship (Rounds 1, 2, and 5), making Mosport a must-perform event while also providing valuable track time ahead of the RMC Ontario event on June 19–21.

enter a key phase of their three-round championship (Rounds 1, 2, and 5), making Mosport a must-perform event while also providing valuable track time ahead of the RMC Ontario event on June 19–21. Briggs, Rok, and VLR drivers continue their journey across the full five-round championship, building momentum toward the National Championship later in the season.

What’s at Stake

Championship points with no drops

Tickets to international events, including: Rok SuperFinal (for Rok Champions and National Champions) Race Rotax USA Winter Trophy (for Rotax Champions)

Podium trophies, prize giveaways, and contingency awards across all classes

Registration Now Open

Drivers and teams are encouraged to secure their spot early, as registration for Round 2 at Mosport Karting Centre is now open. With high demand expected and growing participation across the championship, early registration is strongly recommended to ensure entry.

Competitors can register and find event details at:

www.kartsportcanada.ca

Looking Ahead

With the KartStars Canada National Championship later this summer carrying a points multiplier, Round 2 at Mosport serves as a crucial stepping stone in shaping the overall championship battle. Strong results here could define the trajectory of drivers’ seasons as the series heads into its most important stretch.

Mosport Karting Centre is ready to deliver another unforgettable weekend of racing—setting the stage for one of the highlights of the 2026 KartStars Canada season.

To Register Now: Click HERE

To view the Friday Practice Schedule: Click HERE

To view the Saturday and Sunday Race Schedule: Click HERE