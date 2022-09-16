KartStars Canada Rolls Into Flamboro Speedway for the First Time

This weekend, the KartStars Canada Championship will host its penultimate race of the season at a new race track. Tackling the tricky confines of the Flamboro Speedway, home of the Waterloo Regional Kart Club, racers will have a new challenge as they duke it out for valuable class championships.

Coming off a labour day weekend event at 3S Go-Karts in Sutton, round four of the adjusted KartStars Canada Championship at Flamboro will help set the tone ahead of the season finale, a return to Goodwood Kartways to race under the lights and crown champions.

In hosting a race at Flamboro, KartStars continues to reach new members for their program across the province and it’s paying off with growth, especially among the youngest divisions to hit the track. Five different tracks are also great for their drivers to learn how to tackle different challenges when they step up to the next level as Point Pelee Karting, Shannonville Motorsports Park, Flamboro Speedway, 3S Go-Karts and Goodwood Kartways all pose a unique challenge.

With two races left to battle, championship races are heating up. For the Rok Cup classes, entries to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy are up for grabs while Briggs racers will continue to put it all on the line for annual bragging rights. There are a number of races separated by only a handful of points, including Briggs Senior where Michael Ing and Adrian Koniarz are only 10 points apart.

Good luck to all the competitors this weekend.