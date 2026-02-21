KartStars Canada Reveals Their 2026 Calendar

As kart racing in Ontario gears up for the 2026 season, KartStars Canada is proud to unveil its highly anticipated schedule. Following extensive discussions with the key figures of Ontario’s karting community, the KartStars team is confident that this year’s edition will build upon the momentum of previous seasons, driving continued success. This marks the seventh season of the series, which will visit three of the province’s premier venues, uniting Ontario’s top clubs for five rounds of intense competition. Full details for the KartStars National Championship in August are still being finalized, so stay tuned.

Goodwood Kartways will remain at the helm as organizer and promoter, while the Mosport Karting Centre and Hamilton Karting Complex are back on board to host key events. Once again, Ontario’s “big three” karting tracks are collaborating to offer exciting regional action. This year, drivers from Rok/Vortex Canada and Briggs & Stratton will compete across nine championship classes in all five rounds. Additionally, for 2026, three Rotax classes will be incorporated into three rounds, creating a new Rotax Championship with substantial prizes. Further details, including the full prize package, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Please mark your calendars for the following dates and locations for the 2026

KartStars Canada schedule:

Round 1: Goodwood Kartways, May 9-10 – Rok-Briggs-Rotax

Round 2: Mosport Karting Centre, June 13-14 – Rok-Briggs-Rotax

Round 3: TBD, KartStars National Championship, August 6-9 – Rok-Briggs

Round 4: Goodwood Kartways – Night Race, September 19 – Rok-Briggs

Round 5: Hamilton Karting Complex, October 3-4 – Rok-Briggs-Rotax

Series Promoter, Daniel Di Leo, reflected on the collaborative efforts, stating: “We dedicated considerable time and effort to evaluating every possible scenario, aiming to maintain progress while uniting Ontario’s three largest clubs. Although it wasn’t an easy process, we carefully examined all options, always striving to make the best decisions for the community.”

Curtis Fox, General Manager of Mosport Karting Centre, added, “We are absolutely delighted to once again host KartStars Canada at Mosport Karting Centre. Although we faced a few challenges, everyone involved remained focused on the shared goal of strengthening Ontario’s karting community. We’re eagerly anticipating an action-packed weekend, and the competitors are in for an unforgettable experience.”

Trevor Wickens commented, “While the process took a bit longer than we initially hoped, we are pleased with the programs we’ve developed. Following a highly successful Ontario Interclub season in 2025, this step further solidifies our commitment to uniting Ontario’s karting community. Hamilton Karting Complex is excited to bring Rotax on board as part of the 2026 KartStars Canada program.”

For more information about KartStars Canada, visit kartsportcanada.ca or email info@kartsportcanada.ca.