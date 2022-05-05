KartStars Canada Ready-Set-Go! Round 1 at Goodwood Kartways May 21/22

Press release by: KartStars Canada

Karting in Ontario is healthy. With numbers soaring at local tracks, Kart Clubs in the province have experienced record-setting levels of participation. With just over two weeks until the season opener, the KartStars Canada program looks to carry that momentum into Ontario’s largest regional program as it prepares for year three.

Registration is now open for Round 1 at Goodwood Kartways set to take place May 21/22, the first event in a scheduled five-round championship. With stops at Goodwood Kartways, Point Pelee Karting, Shannonville Motorsports Park, 3S Go Karts and Flamboro Speedway this season promises to be the biggest yet.

“We are really excited with how this season is shaping up,” said Series Principal Daniel Di Leo. “Setting the tone with a successful season opener at Goodwood Kartways is always important but with increased interest from our friends at Point Pelee Karting, the Waterloo Regional Kart Club and through many inquiries from local clubs throughout the off-season we believe the fields will be strong, grids filled with new faces and the environment electric as we introduce Club Racers to Regional Level racing.”

The KartStars Canada program will continue to utilize a unique format that has become popular throughout the first two seasons. Putting karters first while creating added value, Single-Day classes are on track six times throughout their race day and Two-Day classes are on track eight times with extended laps throughout the weekend. Two Heat races prior to a Pre-Final and Final give drivers four rounds of wheel-to-wheel racing, and it all comes at a price point lower than any other regional series in the country. This year’s program will continue to offer discounts on Race Day Tires, Race Fuel and other consumables and offer a prize package that can’t be ignored.

Registration for the opening round at Goodwood Kartways is Now Open! Visit www.kartsportcanada.ca and click on the ‘Register Now’ button or use this link: https://kartsportcanada.ca/event-registration-2022/

KartStars Canada presents a variety of racing options, as there are one-day classes, two-day classes and tire options as well. Mini Rok, VLR Junior, Rok Senior and VLR Masters are two-day classes with on-track competition scheduled throughout Saturday and Sunday. Briggs Masters, KartStars Cadet, Briggs Senior and KartStars Junior will race on Saturday only, while Briggs Junior, Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Cadet and KartStars Senior will race on Sunday only.

Introduced to the karting community in 2020, KartStars Cadet, KartStarsJunior and KartStars Senior will follow familiar rules with some exceptions, and enable drivers from select classes to extend their racing over the entire weekend at a fraction of the cost. KartStars Junior will follow the same rules as Briggs Junior and is open to drivers who have registered for either Briggs Junior or Briggs Junior Lite. Class weight is 285lbs. As a second class entry, the fee is heavily discounted, offering a second full day of racing for less than the price of a club race. The same is true for KartStars Senior, which will follow the same rules as Briggs Senior and is open to drivers who have registered in either Briggs Senior or Briggs Masters. Class weight is 360lbs.

In Single-Day classes, drivers can bring their own USED race tires as long as they meet class specs. A KartStars pre-registration discount of 10% is also available to drivers who choose to buy NEW race tires through KartStars Canada when registering in advance. For Two-Day classes, only one set of race tires can be used throughout the weekend and they must be purchased through KartStars Canada during pre-registration. Again, this set of tires will be discounted by 10%.

Click HERE for the weekend schedule, showing single-day classes will take to the track for Timed Practice, Qualifying, Heat 1, Heat 2, Pre-Final and Final. Classes with racing spread over the weekend will have Timed Practice, Qualifying, Heat 1 and Heat 2 on Saturday before Timed Practice, Heat 3, Pre-Final and Final on Sunday. In all classes, Qualifying will determine the starting order for Heat 1 and Heat 2. Cumulative results from Qualifying, Heat 1 and Heat 2 will determine the starting order for the Pre-Final. The finishing order from the Pre-Final will determine the starting order for the Final. The results from the Final will determine overall finishing positions and podium winners.

Drivers will earn championship points from both Pre-Finals and Finals. Points in the Final will begin at 200 before scaling back to cover the field. Points in the Pre-Final will begin at 100 and scale back to cover the top ten finishers. There are also 25 points awarded to the driver that secures pole position from qualifying. Rounds 1, 2, 4 and 5 of the championship will carry equal weight, while Round 3, the KartStars Canada National Championship Round held at Shannonville Motorsport Park, will have points multiplied by 1.5 in calculating a championship totals for each driver. There are no drops in the KartStars Canada Championship.

There are a number of significant Race Awards and Championship Prizes in 2022 as well, with highlights below. For more information, please email info@kartsportcanada.ca or visit www.kartsportcanada.ca. Register for Round 1 today!

Race Awards:

KartStars Canada Sponsored Awards:

Trophies will be awarded to podium finishers in all classes at each race.

Cash awards to podium finishers in KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior.

Jiffylube Whitby-Peterborough-Oshawa Sponsored Fast Qualifier Awards:

Fastest Qualifier at the season opener for every class will be awarded $125 cash.

Sunoco Race Fuels Sponsored Awards:

Class participants in Mini Rok, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, VLR Masters and Rok Shifter will be entered into a random draw at each Drivers meeting. Two cans of fuel will be raffled off at each round.

Drivers will receive a KartStars pre-registration discount of 5% when buying Fuel and Oil through registration.

Vega Tires Sponsored Awards:

One randomly selected Briggs class participant will win a set of Vega Blue ONT Racing Slicks. Draw to take place at the Podium presentation. Winner must be present.

One randomly selected Rok class participant will win a set of Vega Blue ONT Racing Slicks. Draw to take place at the Podium presentation. Winner must be present.

Drivers will receive a KartStars pre-registration discount of 10% when buying Race Tires through registration.

Vortex Canada Sponsored Awards:

One randomly selected Rok class participants will win free entry to the next round.

Briggs & Stratton Sponsored Awards:

One randomly selected Briggs class participants will win free entry to the next round.

Championship Awards:

Vortex Canada Championship Awards:

Class champions in Mini Rok, VLR Junior, Rok Senior, and VLR Masters will be awarded tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Lonato, Italy.

KartStars Canada Championship Awards:

Champions will receive coveted ‘Class Champion Rings’.

2022 KartStars Canada Schedule

Round 1 – Goodwood Kartways, May 21-22

Round 2 – Point Pelee Karting, July 2-3

Round 3 – KartStars National Championship – Shannonville Motorsport Park, August 12-14

Round 4 – 3S Go-Karts, September 3-4

Round 5 – Flamboro Speedway, September 17-18

Looking to join our events? A valid Club license is all you need. Don’t forget to register your number.