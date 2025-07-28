KartStars Canada National Championship Heads to Shannonville Motorsport Park!

Press release by: KartStars Canada.

Get ready — the KartStars Canada National Championship returns August 7–10 at Shannonville Motorsport Park! This highly anticipated event marks Round 4 of the 2025 KartStars Canada schedule.

Known as the “Birthplace of Champions,” Shannonville has long been a proving ground for top Canadian karters. Victors here will earn the legendary “Bear” trophy — one of the most coveted awards in Canadian karting.

In addition to the Bear, the event will crown Rok National Champions, with winners in categories such as Mini Rok, VLR Junior, VLR Senior, and VLR Masters earning coveted tickets to compete in the Rok Cup Superfinal in Italy this October!

Additional prizes include random podium draws for racing slicks, fuel, free entries to future rounds, and cash prizes for KartStars classes.

Event Schedule Highlights:

Thursday, August 7 : Move-in begins at 9AM; practice sessions run from 12PM to 6PM.

: Move-in begins at 9AM; practice sessions run from 12PM to 6PM. Friday, August 8 : Practice continues from 9AM to 4PM, followed by the KartStars social and the first of three podium ceremonies.

: Practice continues from 9AM to 4PM, followed by the KartStars social and the first of three podium ceremonies. Friday Night Shoot Out Finals : Special-format races in Briggs Cadet Pro, Junior Pro, and Senior Pro (reduced entry fee of $80, unique weights and slide rules).

: Special-format races in Briggs Cadet Pro, Junior Pro, and Senior Pro (reduced entry fee of $80, unique weights and slide rules). Saturday & Sunday: Full race days with heat races across all classes.

Free camping with access to washrooms and showers is available on-site for all participants.

Registration Info:

Pre-registration closes August 5 at 8pm

First 100 drivers to register receive a free event t-shirt

Discounts available on tires, fuel, oil, and for early/multi-class or multi-day registrations

Click HERE to register now!

Click HERE for the event schedule

Learn more at: www.kartsportcanada.ca

Track details: www.shannonville.com

Questions? Contact: info@kartsportcanada.ca

Let the Bear Hunt begin!