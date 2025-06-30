KartStars Canada Lights Up Mosport in Historic Debut

KartStars Canada made its highly anticipated debut at the legendary Mosport Karting Centre this past weekend, and the series’ first-ever appearance at the Bowmanville-based facility will go down as one to remember. With 231 total entries, a jam-packed schedule, and plenty of edge-of-your-seat racing, the atmosphere was electric as drivers from across Ontario and beyond tackled the technical layout.

The event was part of a special double-header weekend, with KartStars running Friday evening and all-day Saturday, followed by the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge on Sunday. This two-in-one weekend format gave competitors double the opportunity to battle for trophies and bragging rights, and they made the most of it.

Despite a foggy start and a light drizzle during Saturday morning Qualifying, the weather quickly turned ideal, allowing drivers to attack the circuit on slicks all day long. In total, 51 sessions hit the track on Saturday alone, with each category enjoying six competitive runs, a rarity in modern race formats and a true test of stamina and performance.

Roman Doria celebrates his first victory in VLR Junior (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

One of the weekend’s marquee moments came in the VLR Senior final, where William Bouthillier and Joshua Soumvalis, teammates under the Racing Edge Motorsports banner, collided on the final lap while battling for the lead. Their misfortune opened the door for Ryan Maxwell, who capitalized on the chaos to claim the win ahead of Ayden Ingratta and Olivier Mrak.

A nearly identical scenario unfolded in VLR Junior, with Cole Medeiros and Ahmed Mostafa, also REM teammates, coming together in the closing stages. This time, Roman Doria seized the moment and stormed past to grab a thrilling victory.

The Briggs Senior category was the weekend’s largest, drawing a remarkable 65 entries, and the final did not disappoint. Jaden Harry, Logan Pacza, and Logan Ploder put on a show, with the lead changing hands multiple times on the last lap. Ploder dove to the inside of Harry in the hairpin, but couldn’t hold the line, allowing Harry to power back by and take a dramatic win by the narrowest of margins.

Briggs Senior rolling to the green flag led by Jaden Harry (left) and Sebastian Day (right) – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Other standout performances included Christian Damianidis dominating Mini ROK, Blake Fregeau charging to the win in Briggs Junior, and Kevin Ye taking top honours in VLR Masters. The younger stars shined as well, with Robert Tronchi Jr. topping Briggs Junior Light and Tristan Francisco dominating a competitive Briggs Cadet final.

Podium Results Recap

VLR Senior

1. Ryan Maxwell (REM/Kosmic)

2. Ayden Ingratta (Pfaff/Gillard)

3. Olivier Mrak (REM/Kosmic)

VLR Junior

1. Roman Doria (REM/Kosmic)

2. Ahmed Mostafa (REM/Kosmic)

3. Cole Medeiros (REM/Kosmic)

Mini ROK

1. Christian Damianidis (CD3/Parolin)

2. Max Koutsoukis (REM/Kosmic)

3. Thomas Du (Goodwood/Parolin)

VLR Masters

1. Kevin Ye (NBM/TonyKart)

2. Andrew Valenzano (Goodwood/LN Kart)

3. Mark Pavan (AMP’D/OTK)

Briggs Senior

1. Jaden Harry (CL Kart)

2. Logan Pacza (BirelART)

3. Logan Ploder (Gillard)

Briggs Junior

1. Blake Fregeau (Coyote)

2. Kaelen Pinho (OTK)

3. Ethan Chan (OK1)

Briggs Junior Light

1. Robert Tronchi Jr. (BirelART)

2. Wyatt Smith (Intrepid)

3. Asher Pavan (Synergy)

Briggs Cadet

1. Tristan Francisco (Nitro Kart)

2. Luke Bulpitt (LN Kart)

3. Yousef Adi (Kosmic)

Briggs Masters

1. Greg Scollard (Coyote)

2. David Miller (LGK Kart)

3. Rich Folino (BirelART)

Full Results: https://speedhive.mylaps.com/events/3094039

Ethan Chan (232) and Kaeleb Pinho (212) lead the massive Briggs Junior grid to the green flag (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The momentum continues as Round Three of the KartStars Canada Championship heads to the Hamilton Karting Complex on July 18-19, setting the stage for the grand showdown: the KartStars Nationals at Shannonville Motorsports Park on August 7-10. With four full days of on-track action and the high-speed nature of Shannonville’s layout, racers can expect intense drafting battles and nail-biting photo finishes.

Stay tuned, the summer season is heating up, and the best is yet to come.

Briggs Junior Light winner Robert Tronchi Jr (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)