KartStars Canada Gears Up for Its Most Ambitious Season Yet

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

Ontario’s karting scene is revving up for another thrilling season, with strong participation across the province signaling an exciting start. Leading facilities have once again collaborated to deliver a truly competitive regional championship, ensuring high-quality racing for all.



Entering its seventh season, KartStars Canada is poised for one of its most remarkable years yet. Registration is now officially open for Round 1 at Goodwood Kartways, scheduled for May 9–10, launching a five-round championship series that will visit Goodwood Kartways, Mosport Karting Centre, Hamilton Karting Complex, and a soon-to-be-announced new venue.



Remaining true to its mission of delivering high-level competition at accessible prices, KartStars Canada continues to provide value-driven racing experiences tailored to grassroots racers. This year introduces a revised race-day format featuring a single-day schedule across all classes and extended session runs, maximizing track time for participants.



What’s New for 2026:

Championship offerings across Rotax, Rok, and Briggs classes.

Strengthening our Officiated Team with seasoned professionals from leading US programs to enhance Race Officiating and Technical Inspection.

Mike Edwards joins the KartStars Tech Team from Texas, bringing extensive expertise while working for both Rok Cup USA and Rotax USA.

Gideon Garson joins the KartStars Officiating Team from North Carolina, with experience spanning across the Iame Grands, CKNA Grands, and Race Rotax events.

SuperFinal tickets awarded to all Rok Class Champions and KartStars National Champions.

Race Rotax USA Winter Trophy tickets awarded to all Rotax Class Champions.



Registration for Round 1 at Goodwood Kartways is now open at www.kartsportcanada.ca. Click HERE to view the Round 1 event schedule. Click HERE to view the Round 1 Friday practice schedule.



Racing Options:

Saturday Classes: Rotax Senior, Rotax Junior, Rotax Mini-Max, Briggs KartStars Senior, Briggs Junior, Briggs JR Lite, Briggs Cadet

Rotax Senior, Rotax Junior, Rotax Mini-Max, Briggs KartStars Senior, Briggs Junior, Briggs JR Lite, Briggs Cadet Sunday Classes: VLR Masters, VLR Senior, VLR Junior, Mini-Rok, Briggs Masters, Briggs Senior, Briggs KartStars Junior, Briggs KartStars Cadet



Since 2020, the KartStars Cadet, Junior, and Senior programs have allowed drivers from select classes to extend their racing across the weekend at discounted rates. For Briggs classes, drivers may use pre-owned race tiresthat meet class specifications, or for those choosing to run new tires they must be purchased through KartStars Canada registration. For all two-stroke classes, only one set of tires may be used throughout the event, purchased in advance via KartStars registration.

Championship Structure:

Rotax classes follow a three-round championship (Rounds 1, 2, and 5), while all other classes compete in all five rounds.

Points: Final points start at 200, scaling back through the field; Pre-Final points start at 100 for the top ten. Pole position earns 25 additional points.

Round 3, the KartStars Canada National Championship, carries a 1.5x points multiplier.

There are no drops in the championship.

Race Awards & Championship Prizes:

KartStars Canada: Podium trophies for all classes; cash awards for KartStars Cadet, Junior, and Senior podium finishers

Podium trophies for all classes; cash awards for KartStars Cadet, Junior, and Senior podium finishers Sunoco Race Fuels: Random draw for a fuel can at each Podium presentation for Mini Rok, VLR Junior, VLR Senior, and VLR Masters participants.

Random draw for a fuel can at each Podium presentation for Mini Rok, VLR Junior, VLR Senior, and VLR Masters participants. Vega Tires: One Briggs and one Rok class participant per round wins a set of Vega ONT or LeVanto Racing Slicks

One Briggs and one Rok class participant per round wins a set of Vega ONT or LeVanto Racing Slicks ROK/Vortex Canada & Briggs & Stratton: One lucky Rok racer and one lucky Briggs racer to receive free entry to the next round

One lucky Rok racer and one lucky Briggs racer to receive free entry to the next round Championship Awards: Class Champion Rings, SuperFinal tickets for Rok Class Champions and KartStars National Champions, and Rotax US Trophy tickets for Rotax Class Champions.

2026 KartStars Canada Schedule:

Round 1 – Goodwood Kartways, May 9–10

Round 2 – Mosport Karting Centre, June 13–14

Round 3 – KartStars National Championship – August 6–9

Round 4 – Goodwood Kartways, September 19

Round 5 – Hamilton Karting Complex, October 3–4



Participation is open to all with a valid club license. Don’t forget to register your number. Click HERE to view the live registry.

For more information or to register:www.kartsportcanada.ca