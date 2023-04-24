KartStars Canada Announces Missing Venues. 2023 Calendar Now Set!

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

With kart racing now underway throughout the province of Ontario, KartStars Canada is excited to announce the final pieces to their 2023 calendar. Dates were locked in and confirmed in an earlier announcement back on February 1st, as KartStars Principals worked hard at setting dates early in hopes of providing racers ample lead time for planning. Today the missing venues are announced as KartStars Canada continues to prepare for the season ahead. The fourth year of the program will see the series visit four different tracks over five race weekends, as KartStars remains committed to working with venues and clubs who have supported the series in the past.

For over a decade, the team at Goodwood Kartways has assumed a lead role in the organization and presentation of regional and national events, and 2023 is no different. Vortex Canada and Briggs & Stratton racers will combine to create twelve championship classes at KartStars events, with a similar event format and prize structure to last season. Additional details and full prize package information will be released in the weeks and months ahead, but these dates which are likely already in your calendar, now have venues attached to each round and its time to get ready to race!

2023 KartStars Canada Schedule

Round 1 – Goodwood Kartways, May 20-21

Round 2 – Point Pelee Karting, July 1-2

Round 3 – KartStars National Championship – Shannonville Motorsport Park, August 10-13

Round 4 – 3S Go-Karts, September 2-3

Round 5 – Goodwood Kartways, September 23. Night Race

“It took a bit longer than we had hoped for but we are thrilled to continue our working relationship with venues and/or clubs that have been part of the program from its inception. Members from the Point Pelee Kart Club have supported our events from Day One,” expressed Series Promoter Daniel Di Leo. “As a group PPK Members are as committed as it gets and even with the extra travel they continue to race with us in large numbers. The Pelee round continues to grow year-after-year and is turning into a schedule favourite as Toronto races look forward to the ‘away tournament’ feel where the hotel stay, pool fun and dinner plans are already being discussed. Finally, a return visit to 3S Go-Karts is confirmed. Looked at as a ‘second home’ to many KartStars participants, we are looking forward to another great weekend at the historic track. Lastly, thank you to the other venues who reached out to us. There were a few interesting proposals that were hard to pass on but at the end of the day loyalty is important to us.”

Registration for Race 1 at Goodwood Kartways will open later this week.

For more information on KartStars Canada please visit kartsportcanada.ca or contact info@kartsportcanada.ca.