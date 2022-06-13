KartStars Canada Adjust 2022 Schedule

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

With a record-setting registration count, Round 1 of the 2022 KartStars Canada program at Goodwood Kartways was officially the biggest event in series history. The anticipation was building and as participants entered the paddock early Saturday morning you could feel the energy of what was shaping up to be another spectacular event. As karts hit the track, the sun was shining and the competition level was extremely high with large kart counts across all classes. The first half of the day ran flawlessly; on time as per usual as we entered the lunch break.

Then came the storm. A storm like we have never seen before. Best described as “straight out of a movie”, the EF-2 classified tornado ripped through the property demolishing anything in its way. It lasted for minutes but felt like an eternity for those caught in the middle of it. The facility took a major hit. Mature trees were down, fencing crushed, power lines ripped apart, participants lost tents and personal belongings were scattered everywhere. Thankfully no major injuries. It was chaos but as many have eluded to, it could have been much worse.

As the storm passed a meeting was called. The outcome; with so much destruction organizers were left with very little choice but to cancel the weekend effective immediately. It wasn’t an easy decision to make and one that wasn’t taken lightly.

Fast forward to today, participants are back on track around the province. Races have continued and the Goodwood Kartways facility gets closer to normal each day that passes. It’s time to turn our attention back to KartStars competition. Next up is a visit to beautiful Leamington Ontario as Point Pelee Karting is set to host what will now feel like the season opener on July 2 /3! For those who attended PPK last season, the event exceeded all expectations. The facility was accommodating, the local kart club went out of their way to support the event and everyone left looking forward to a return visit. Since then facility upgrades have taken place, the Point Pelee Kart Club continues to grow and with registration now open, karters are finalizing plans to participate. We can’t wait to get back on track.

Registration for the upcoming round at Point Pelee Karting is Now Open! Visit www.kartsportcanada.ca and click on the ‘Register Now’ button or use this link: https://kartsportcanada.ca/event-registration-2022/

KartStars Canada Scheduling Update:

After thoroughly analyzing all options, KartStars Canada has put together a plan that will see the series re-visit Goodwood Kartways for what will now be the season finale under the lights on Saturday, October 1st. A bonus point incentive for those who registered for the May 21/22 events as well as a loyalty discount is being finalized. Details to follow.

KartStars Canada Revised 2022 Schedule:

Round 1: Point Pelee Karting – July 2/3

Round 2: Shannonville Motorsport Park – August 12-14

Round 3: 3S Go-Karts – September 3/4

Round 4: Flamboro Speedway – September 17/18

Round 5: Goodwood Kartways – October 1

