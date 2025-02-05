KartStars Canada 2025 Calendar Now Set!

Press Release by: KartStars Canada

As kart racing in Ontario prepares to start in just a few months, KartStars Canada has revealed its 2025 schedule. After thorough discussions with key figures in Ontario’s thriving karting community, the KartStars team believes this year’s edition will be the best yet. The sixth season of the series will visit four of the province’s top venues, bringing together Ontario’s premier clubs for five rounds of intense competition.

Goodwood Kartways will continue in its role as the organizer and/or promoter, while the Mosport Karting Centre and Hamilton Karting Complex will also host events, marking the first time in this decade that Ontario’s “big three” karting tracks have teamed up for regional action. Drivers from Rok/Vortex Canada and Briggs & Stratton will compete in nine championship classes at KartStars events, following a format similar to previous seasons. Additional details, including the full prize package, will be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, mark your calendars with the following dates and locations:

2025 KartStars Canada Schedule:

Round 1 – Goodwood Kartways, May 17-18

Round 2 – Mosport Karting Centre, June 27-28

Round 3 – Hamilton Karting Complex, July 18-19

Round 4 – KartStars National Championship – Shannonville Motorsport Park, August 7-10

Round 5 – Goodwood Kartways, September 20. **Night Race

Series Promoter Daniel Di Leo shared, “Negotiations began last season, and while it took longer than expected, the focus was always on doing the right thing. We had to overcame a few obstacles, but all parties involved stayed committed to the goal of uniting the Ontario karting community, and this time, the timing was right. We believe we’ve finally put together what participants have been asking for all along.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to host KartStars Canada for the very first time at Mosport Karting Centre this year. It’s a huge milestone for us, and we’re excited to welcome the best karting talent to our world-class facility. We’re looking forward to delivering an action-packed weekend and competitors are in for an incredible experience,” added Curtis Fox, General Manager – Mosport Karting Centre.

“After a massively successful Ontario Interclub season in 2024 this was the next step in uniting Ontario’s karting community. Hamilton Karting Complex is thrilled to host and participate in the KartStars Canada program in 2025,” commented Trevor Wickens.

For more information about KartStars Canada, visit kartsportcanada.ca or email info@kartsportcanada.ca.

