KartStars Canada 2024 Calendar Now Set!

With kart racing set to kick off in a few months across Ontario, KartStars Canada eagerly unveils their 2024 calendar. The dates have been finalized after careful deliberation by KartStars Principals amidst Ontario’s bustling karting scene. The fifth installment of the program will feature visits to three different tracks over four race weekends.

For years, the team at Goodwood Kartways has been at the forefront of organizing and presenting regional and national events, and 2024 is no exception. Vortex Canada and Briggs & Stratton racers will compete across twelve championship classes at KartStars events, maintaining a similar event format and prize structure as last season. More details and the full prize package will be revealed in the coming weeks and months. For now, mark your calendars with these dates and destinations.

2024 KartStars Canada Schedule

Round 1 – Goodwood Kartways, May 18-19

Round 2 – KartStars National Championship – Shannonville Motorsport Park, August 8-11

Round 3 – 3S Go-Karts, August 24-25

Round 4 – Goodwood Kartways, September 28. Night Race

“It took longer than anticipated, but it was crucial to consider various factors when crafting this year’s schedule,” said Series Promoter Daniel Di Leo. “We’re excited for another fantastic year and optimistic about the program’s trajectory.”

For more information on KartStars Canada please visit kartsportcanada.ca or contact info@kartsportcanada.ca.

