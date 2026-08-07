KartStars, BSC Ontario and KartFest Combine for Nearly 500 Entries This Weekend!

This weekend at the Hamilton Karting Complex, Canada’s biggest turnout of racers is set to hit the track.

KartFest, a combination of the KartStars Canada Nationals, BSC Ontario and the HRKC Constructors Cup, has just under 500 entries registered to compete over three days of epic competition.

Kicking off today, a full day of practice is scheduled, followed by the official kickoff of competition for the weekend in the evening, when Qualifying for all of the two-cycle ROK and Rotax categories. In addition, the first of three KartStars Bears are up for grabs when the KartStars Cadet, Junior and Senior classes run into the evening hours with the regular Qualifying, PreFinal and Final format.

In total, 15 coveted KartStars Bear trophies will be awarded this weekend, celebrating the most successful racers. Trophies and awards will be present for every category that competes, recognizing the podium finishers as well. Add in incredible prizes, giveaways, and a ton of track time, and it’s easy to see why this has become the must-attend event for racers from across Ontario and beyond.

This celebration of club and regional racers is a great celebration of karting on the heels of next weekend’s Canadian Karting Championships, also at Hamilton, where a number of this weekend’s competitors are expected to battle it out for National glory.

After an incredibly busy schedule this season, CKN is very excited to support the KartStars Canada Nationals, along with the BSC Ontario championship finale and the HRKC Constructors Cup weekend. It is a jam-packed weekend of racing.

All of the official event information can be found on the event page here: https://hamiltonkartingcomplex.com/kartfest/

CKN Photo Services

We are running two special photo package options for racers looking to take home some special content from Hamilton.