KartPlex to Host BC Regional Championship Season Opener

Spring is here, and karting in Canada is about to kick into gear.

As the snow melts on circuits across the country, Kartplex in Oliver, British Columbia, is gearing up to host the first major event of the 2025 Canadian karting season on April 11-13.

The British Columbia Regional Championship (BCRC) has organized four events this summer, bringing together racers from all over the province for a proper provincial championship, and KartPlex is up first.

Nestled within the Okanagan and only 30 minutes from Penticton, KartPlex is part of the beautiful Area 27 Motorsports Park, a country club for car enthusiasts.

The KartPlex circuit – Photo courtesy KartPlex.

“Designed by Legendary Canadian Racer, Jacques Villeneuve. This state-of-the-art 1.21 km circuit is designed to be rhythmic, fun, fast, and technical.”

KartPlex is also the home of The Race Lab karting team, importers of the TB Kart chassis line, featuring the JV Kart. The team is expecting to have a big presence at the entire BCRC.

Nine categories are on the schedule for the BCRC, aiming to crown the province’s champions in every division.

Briggs 206 Junior II, Briggs 206 Senior and Briggs 206 Heavy make up the four-cycle categories.

For two-cycle racers, these classes are open to all engine platforms as TAG categories. Cadet, Junior, Senior and Shifter provide a category for every age of racer.

Kid Karts will also be part of the program.

Registration and information about the event can be found on Motorsport Reg. The event is expecting around 120 entries across the board.

Practice will run on Thursday and Friday, followed by a weekend of competition for the racers, culminating with Finals on Sunday.

The event has also announced that all registered drivers for the event will be entered into a draw where up to ten sets of Le Vanto tires will be given away.

After Kartplex, the remaining three rounds of the BC Regional Championship will take place at Cariboo Kart Racers (Quesnel) on June 20-22, West Coast Kart Club (Chilliwack) on July 18-20, before the championship will wrap up on the Island when racers invade the Vancouver Island Karting Association on Sept 5-7.

We hope to see you there!