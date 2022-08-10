Karters Selected for 2022 Team Canada Scholarship Shootout

Announcement by: Team Canada Scholarship.

Six talented young Canadian drivers will be competing on August 28th and 29th for the chance to represent their country at the renowned Formula Ford Festival and the Walter Hayes Trophy race in the UK, as part of the Team Canada Scholarship program. There will be two days of assessments by a renowned judging panel including Indycar stars James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens, as well as Team Canada founder Brian Graham, IMSA driver Kyle Marcelli, and renowned IMSA engineer Ian Willis. The shootout will be held at the CTMP Driver Development Track, a 2.88 kilometre racetrack and advanced driver training facility located at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Brett Goodman, GM of Formula Racecar Experience says “As the school owner where James, Robert and Kyle all got their start in our Formula cars at this facility, I’m very excited to see that tradition being built on through Team Canada Scholarship using us to help the 6 candidates showcase their talents so the best can proudly represent Canada. This is Canadian motorsports history in the making!”

The finalists have been chosen from the top amateur Canadian drivers, ages 16-20, from all aspects of the sport, from F1200, F1600, F4 America and Canadian karting champions.

The drivers selected are:

Robert Soroka 20, from Toronto, ON. Multi championship karting driver

Louka St. Jean 16, from Lorraine, QC. Competing in F4 United States Championship

Kevin Foster 19, from Calgary, AB. Current Rotax Canadian kart champion, and FEED Racing F4 finalist Jake Cowden 18, from Aurora, ON. Currently 2nd in Toyo Tires F1600 championship

Emily Ryan 19, from Barrie, ON competing in F1200

Connor Clubine 18, from Brantford, ON Currently leading Quebec F1600 series and is 4th in Toyo Tires F1600 championship

“We have a great group of competitors from across Canada”, says Brian Graham, founder of Team Canada Scholarship. “We are proud to be part of their journey as they aspire to become professional drivers like so many of our past Team Canada Scholarship alumni.”

Full details of the Team Canada Scholarship Shootout, the selection criteria, and details on our panel of prestigious judges are available at the website TeamCanadaScholarship.com.

About the Team Canada Scholarship: Started in 2011 by Brian Graham of Brian Graham Racing, the Team Canada Scholarship was launched to send young Canadian drivers to battle with the best young drivers in the world at the legendary Formula Ford Festival held at the Brands Hatch circuit in the UK each Fall. The mission of the Team Canada Scholarship is to grow amateur motorsports in Canada by raising the profile of the sport and providing opportunities for aspiring youth racers to move up through the ranks and get international motorsports experience and exposure.