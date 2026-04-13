Kart Chaser is Coming Back to Canada This May!

Canadian karting is going to get some great international exposure this May as Kart Chaser will be on the ground for two major events in Quebec to start the Canadian season.

Kart Chaser broadcasts live video coverage of kart races all over the USA and has slowly started to make its way north of the border as they expand their coverage schedule.

Earlier this year, the Cup Karts Canada Division announced that Kart Chaser will be in Mont-Tremblant for their first-ever Cup Karts Canadian Four-Cycle Nationals on May 15-17. The event has already exceeded 200 pre-entries and will be a spectacular showcase of four-cycle racing.

And today, it has just been confirmed that Kart Chaser live coverage will be trackside at the first round of the Coupe de Montreal at SH Karting on May 9-10. Showcasing the best karting in Quebec, the Coupe de Montreal represents everything from Cadet all the way to Shifter and everything in between.

Both races will be available to watch on the Kart Chaser YouTube channel. Some coverage will be free, but a Kart Chaser Premium subscription is required to watch the main events live.

Insider tip: Sign up for Kart Chaser Premium on your browser or Android device and pay only $9.99/month. If you sign up on the Apple APP Store, Apple charges you an additional $3.00 that doesn’t go to KC.

Kart Chasers’ Xander Clements, who will not only be helping broadcast the two events but will also race in the Cup Kart Canadian Nationals, shared his thoughts with CKN on the opportunity to cover these races.

“It’s super cool how the timing has worked out for us to get up to Canada for not just 1, but 2 events at the beginning of the season! Almost every year, we get messages and e-mails asking us to cover Canadian majors. Sorting out the logistics alone is a huge hurdle — before we can even begin to look at costs.” “I hope all of the Canadian racers planning to attend either or both of the events make sure to thank the series promoters and tracks involved — the Coupe de Montreal, SH Karting, Academie TAG Karting, and of course Cup Karts Canada. It has been and will be a team effort, and we certainly couldn’t make the trek up North without them!”

We here at CKN can’t wait to share the track with Kart Chaser at both races to showcase our incredible Canadian karting content locally and beyond.