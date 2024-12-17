Journie Driving Academy Celebrates Successful Inaugural Year

Press Release courtesy: Journie Driving Academy.

The Journie Driving Academy is celebrating a successful inaugural year of supporting grassroots Canadian karting drivers.

Young drivers Marley Chaudhary (12), Nigel Longley (14), and Sloan Sterling (14) received help from Journie Rewards, including financial support, equipment, a trip to the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto NTT INDYCAR SERIES race and more.

In partnership with Journie Rewards, Chip Ganassi Racing contributed regular mentoring sessions and career guidance to the three Canadian kart racers.

Notes of Interest:

On a “Journie” to Success: The Academy’s 2024 drivers Marley Chaudhary, Nigel Longley and Sloan Sterling combined to score 15 race wins, eight poles and 27 podiums in 2024. Sterling won the MIKA Briggs & Stratton Junior Championship, with her team also winning the Constructors Cup Championship.

Terrific Toronto Weekend: All three drivers attended the Toronto INDYCAR SERIES race in July, and got to discuss racing with Kyffin Simpson, Marcus Armstrong, key personnel in CGR’s INDYCAR team and guests from Journie Rewards. A CGR podium finish in the race helped cap off an incredible weekend for the Academy drivers.

Learning from Champions: The Academy drivers had multiple touchpoints throughout the year with CGR’s championship-winning INDYCAR team, including mentoring sessions covering a variety of topics both on and off the track.

Quoteboard:

Chris Wheeler, Driver Development, Chip Ganassi Racing:

“The launch of Journie Driving Academy in 2024 was a huge success. For the Journie brand to take its first steps into supporting the Canadian karting community was a testament to the commitment that Journie Rewards has made to motorsports. We thoroughly enjoyed helping them launch and complete the first year. Giving three young Canadian drivers a great opportunity to learn on and off the track and invest at the grass roots level and demonstrating that side of Journie to Canada was incredible.”

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for more than 35 years and is considered one of the most successful and innovative owners in motorsports. Today, his teams include three Honda cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and two entries in INDY NXT by Firestone. Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has won 23 championships and more than 260 race victories, including five wins in the Indianapolis 500, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona victories, and wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. CGR boasts state-of-the-art facilities in Indianapolis, where INDYCAR and INDY NXT teams are located, and a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ChipGanassiRacing.com.