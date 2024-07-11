Journie Driving Academy Announces 2024 Drivers

Journie Rewards has selected three drivers to join its Journie Driving Academy, a youth karting program helping underrepresented drivers in Canada. Marley Chaudhary, Nigel Longley, and Sloan Sterling will continue through 2024 as members of the Journie Driving Academy and received benefits to help them advance in their karting careers.

The goal of the Journie Driving Academy is to help make motorsports more accessible and affordable for the next generation of racers in Canada. Drivers received several resources from Journie and its parent corporation, Parkland, to help them succeed both on & off the track, such as a fire suit, helmet and financial support. In addition, the drivers will receive mentorship opportunities from Chip Ganassi Racing’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES team, including with Kyffin Simpson, driver of the No. 4 Journie Rewards Honda.

Additionally, the drivers will visit the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto July 19-21, meeting the CGR team and seeing preparations and on-track INDYCAR action.

Drivers

Sloan Sterling, Ontario Pro Racing

Team Overview

Ontario Pro Racing is based around the love of motorsport. You can’t fake passion, and Pro has made a commitment to supporting and growing the sport. They started by helping families learn the necessary skills for parents and driver mechanics to compete in Karting. That evolution has continued to where they are today.

Driver Overview

Sloan is entering her second year as a Briggs Jr. driver. Her commitment and developmental strides have been remarkable. Sloan achieved an impressive third place finish in the Jr. Briggs championship at MIKA. Despite her enthusiasm for participating in additional travel races, she regrettably had to forgo the US CKNA race in Charlotte, North Carolina, this spring due to financial constraints. The Journie Driving Academy helps Sloan compete for wins in more races, making her a better driver as she progresses through the ranks.

Marley Chaudhary, Kevin Glover Racing

Team Overview

Kevin Glover Racing has over 35 years of experience with success at every step. KGR is a Pro Kart team with its focus on driver development and positioning them for progression through the motorsports ranks.

Driver Overview

Marley is 11 years old, now in his third season of karting. He raced at the Cadet level up until the last race of the 2023 season when the team tried him in the Junior category. With the increased budget for full sized karts, they were unsure if they would attend many of the big races. The team said he is very dedicated and works harder than most 11-year-olds. Marley has loads of natural ability and being awarded a spot in the Journie Driving Academy makes a massive difference for him and his family.

Nigel Longley, Prime Powerteam

Team Overview

Prime and Trevor Wickens operate the team with a unique outlook compared to most rival teams. Wickens operates an umbrella system that allows the ability to coach and tune for all drivers. Prime Powerteam believes in community and helping drivers achieve the best version of themselves both on and off the track.

Driver Overview

Nigel is 12 years old with one year of racing experience under his belt. He races in the Briggs Jr. category and has secured multiple podium finishes. He comes from a working-class family. His Mom and Grandfather are his mechanics and support his dreams. The Journie Driving Academy takes a significant financial burden away, allowing him to chase his dreams.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an international fuel distributor, marketer, and convenience retailer with operations in 26 countries across the Americas. We serve over one million customers each day. Our retail network meets the fuel and convenience needs of everyday consumers. Our commercial operations provide businesses with industrial fuels so that they can better serve their customers. In addition to meeting our customers’ needs for essential fuels, we provide a range of choices to help them lower their environmental impact. These include renewable fuels sourcing, manufacturing and blending, carbon and renewables trading, solar power, and ultra-fast EV charging. With approximately 4,000 retail and commercial locations across Canada, the United States and the Caribbean region, we have developed supply, distribution and trading capabilities to accelerate growth and business performance. Learn more at www.parkland.ca.

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful and innovative owners in motorsports. Today, his teams include five Honda cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and one Cadillac V-Series.R in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship. Overall, his teams have 22 championships and over 250 victories, including five wins in the Indianapolis 500, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona victories, and wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts a state-of-the-art race shop in Indianapolis, where INDYCAR and IMSA teams are located, a WEC facility in Stuttgart, Germany, and a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ChipGanassiRacing.com.