We’ve partnered up with Journie Rewards this summer to acknowledge a driver at each race we attend on the CKN Summer Tour and present them with a little reward for their hard work, dedication and results.

Each month, we will highlight the drivers who earned this award from each race we attended.

June was a very busy month. We covered five different race series at four tracks. We started in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, followed by three race weekends in Ontario, visiting Hamilton, Brechin and Mosport.

Each of these drivers not only won the race in their respective category, but they also displayed integrity and respect to their fellow competitors throughout the race weekend, a key value of Journie.

CKN / Journie Drivers of the Month – June 2025

Coupe de Montreal @ Mont-Tremblant – Maddox Gauthier, Briggs Junior

RMC Ontario @ Hamilton – Mateo Pai, Rotax Mini-Max

Cup Karts Canada @ Brechin – Jason Rothman, Briggs Senior Medium + Heavy

KartStars Canada @ Mosport – Tristan Francisco, Briggs Cadet

Ontario Inter-Club Challenge @ Mosport – Jaden Harry, Briggs Senior

July is also a jam-packed month of races for CKN. We will attend the Coupe de Montreal event at ICAR, followed two race weekends at the Hamilton Karting Complex featuring RMC Ontario, KartStars Canada and the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge.

Who will be the next Journie Drivers of the month? Stay tuned to CKN to find out!