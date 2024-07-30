Jordan Prior is a Three-Time RFKC Briggs Senior Champion!

Briggs Senior was the closest championship fight of the weekend with less than 25 points separating the top three going into the final day of competition. With 42 karts entered in the category, the biggest group of the RFKC season, the intensity was also elevated for championship weekend at the Hamilton Karting Complex.

After notching his first-ever RFKC win in race one, Logan Ploder (CL Kart) became the only two-time winner this season with a convincing victory in race five on Saturday to seriously tighten the championship race with Jordan Prior (BirelART) with Gianluca Savaglio (BirelART) right within striking distance as well.

With only 10 points separating the lead pair after the PreFinal, it would all come down to Sunday’s Final where Prior lined up on the pole position while Ploder was outside row two.

An eventful race up front that featured Maddox Heacock (CL Kart) and Mitchell Morrow (BirelART) link up with Prior early on and create a small gap over a group of four, featuring Ploder, doing their best to keep close to the race leaders.

The start of the Sunday PreFinal led by Jaden Harry (382) and Maddox Heacock (312) – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Morrow decided it was go time at halfway and slipped past Heacock for second and then his teammate Prior for the lead with about six laps to go. This allowed the chasing group to close back in and suddenly there was a seven-kart battle for the race win.

Prior wasted little time and pulled out to pass Morrow on the main straight and when Morrow tried to hang the outside of corner two, he bounced off Heacock and over the curb, upsetting his kart and sending him right into the path of David Barnes (BirelART), ending Morrow’s race on the spot and Barnes’ on the following lap with a mechanical issue.

For the race lead, Heacock slipped by Prior with two laps remaining leaving him to fend off a hard-charging Jaden Harry (Factory Kart) and Jon Treadwell (Kubica Kart) with Ploder still in the mix in P5.

While Heacock managed a small gap all the way to the finish line, both Harry and Treadwell drafted by Prior on the final lap to score podium finishes but Ploder was unable to reach Prior on the final lap and came up just a position short.

With one victory on the season and consistent top finishes, Jordan Prior was crowned the 2024 Ron Fellows Karting Championship Briggs Senior Champion for the third time. Ploder ended up just 19 points behind him while Savaglio unfortunately wasn’t a factor in the Final and finished third overall.

Saturday Podium

1st: Logan Ploder

2nd: Mitchell Morrow

3rd: Maddox Heacock

Sunday Podium

1st: Maddox Heacock

2nd: Jaden Harry

3rd: Jon Treadwell

Championship

1st: Jordan Prior

2nd: Logan Ploder

3rd: Gianluca Savaglio

Full Championship Standings can be found here.

Championship podium from left to right: Ron Fellows, Logan Ploder, Jordan Prior and Gianluca Savaglio (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)