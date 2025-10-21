JMF Motorsports Capping Their Season Off in Style – At ROK VEGAS!

Following a stellar season of racing where all four team drivers secured a ticket, JMF Motorsports is heading to Las Vegas for ROK CUP USA’s ROK VEGAS to cap off their season in style.

The popular parking lot temporary circuit race takes place at the RIO Hotel and Casino, with the famous Las Vegas strip in the background.

JMF will travel across the continent to have their presence on display and support their four team drivers in the event.

Aidan Shimbashi will compete in VLR Senior thanks to his success at the ROK Cup Canada championship. In addition, he will race in the new ROK SV Pro division. He’s always been a strong competitor in ROK Cup USA competitions, and is eager to compete in Las Vegas again.

Joining him will be three drivers in VLR Junior. James Tufford and Kara Dudgeon have enjoyed a lot of success this season in ROK GP Junior and VLR Junior. In Vegas, they will focus on the VLR and take on North America’s best Junior drivers.

Rounding out the roster, Ryker Magro has just returned from competing at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy, just in time to race in Las Vegas. He will use this international experience to hit the ground running.

All four drivers secured their tickets to ROK Vegas via victories and championships in ROK Cup Canada competitions this year, supporting the series throughout the entire season.

“I’m really excited for our team to have a presence in Las Vegas. All of our drivers had successful seasons and won their way to ROK Vegas. Now it’s time to show who we are on the international stage,” Brad Shimbashi, JMF Motorsports.

“JMF Karting is extremely proud of its drivers and the successes they’ve had this year and we are excited to be taking the all four of our winning drivers to ROK Vegas. We are extremely greatful to John Farrow, Danny Kok and Melanie Patterson for making this all possible.”

The event starts on October 29 and runs until November 2. Watch the event live on the ROK Cup USA YouTube channel, starting October 30.