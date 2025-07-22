Journie Driving Academy Drivers Get the Experience of a Lifetime at Toronto Indy

Three young karting talents lived every racer’s dream this past Friday at the Ontario Honda Dealers Toronto Indy, soaking in the sights, sounds, and adrenaline of Canada’s only INDYCAR event of the season, but not just as spectators. Decklan Deonarine, Jack Klym, and Nathan Reddish, this year’s proud Journie Driving Academy selectees, were VIP guests of none other than the #8 Journie Rewards Chip Ganassi Racing INDYCAR team, treated to a jam-packed day of behind-the-scenes access, pro-level insights, and unforgettable memories.

From the moment the trio arrived, it was clear this wasn’t going to be an ordinary day. They kicked things off with a trackside lunch in the luxurious Journie Rewards suite before heading into the heart of the INDYCAR paddock inside the Enercare Centre. And talk about timing, as they arrived at the Chip Ganassi Racing area, the Journie Driving Academy drivers were greeted by some of Canada’s most legendary racing icons: James Hinchcliffe, Robert Wickens, Ron Fellows, as well as Italian fan favourite Max Papis. Handshakes turned into wide smiles and photos, setting the tone for an unforgettable afternoon.

A quick photo op with Ron Fellows, Robert Wickens, James Hinchcliffe and Max Papis (Photo courtesy: Chip Ganassi Racing)

Next, it was time to step into the nerve centre of a championship-winning operation, the CGR hauler. There, they met rising INDYCAR star Kyffin Simpson for a Q&A session and a look at what makes a top-tier open-wheel machine tick. Kyffin answered every question with the enthusiasm of someone who remembers being in their shoes. Even Chip Ganassi himself made a surprise appearance to say hello, adding a special touch to an already surreal moment.

With Kyffin heading off for practice prep, the spotlight shifted to the star of the show: the #8 Journie Rewards INDYCAR. Decklan, Jack, and Nathan were given a front-row view of the machine before it was rolled out to the pit lane, meeting the mechanics and team staff who make the magic happen.

Back in the Journie Suite, the energy was electric as the Journie Driving Academy drivers joined a lively group from the Boys and Girls Club to cheer on Kyffin and the #8 car during the first practice session of the weekend. Every pass brought whoops of excitement and new inspiration.

Car tour with CGR’s Chris Wheeler. (Photo courtesy: Chip Ganassi Racing)

As the sun set, the action moved off-track and into the Rec Room for a team dinner and activities, where the trio channelled their competitive spirit into a spirited battle on the racing simulator. It was neck-and-neck until Decklan clinched the fastest time of the day, edging out Jack in a dramatic final run, a perfect ending to a day packed with thrills.

Thanks to Journie Rewards and Chip Ganassi Racing, these three young racers walked away with memories they’ll carry for life, a true taste of what lies at the top of the motorsports ladder.

With this new experience under their belts, they return to battling on track in their own karts, with a number of key events on their schedule throughout the summer.

Jack Klym

“Spending time with Journie Driving Academy was lots of fun. Meeting Kyffin was the coolest part of the day. It was awesome to learn more about IndyCar, and I was surprised to learn how fast the cars can go! Thank you, Journie Rewards and Chip Ganassi Racing!”

Decklan Deonarine

“I had many good moments, but my favourite part was when we got to go in the Chip Ganassi trailer and I got to meet Kyffin Simpson and the rest of the guys there. I even got to see Chip Ganassi himself, which was cool.”

Nathan Reddish

“My favourite part was getting to watch the practice and qualifying sessions from the suite. It was also cool to meet Ron Fellows. I really liked going inside the team trailer and getting to talk with Kyffin before he went on track. I also thought it was cool to see his race car up close. I’m glad I got to meet the other Journie driver, Jack (Klym) and had fun racing against him and Decklan on the simulator.”

Decklan on the simulator (Photo courtesy: Chip Ganassi Racing)